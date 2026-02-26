Cooley and Kerfoot Return to Lineup in Utah’s Loss to Colorado

Head coach André Tourigny has seen Guenther’s game progress throughout his career. Utah’s bench boss discussed how Guenther has grown his game over the last two months.

“I think (Guenther), especially in the last two months, I think he brings a lot of speed to his game,” Tourigny shared. “Simplify his game, get on the forecheck, very fast, good decision in the neutral zone. I think what I like a lot about his game is he has layers to his scoring. He scored a lot of different ways. It’s not just with his shot, it can be driving to the net, bring the puck (to the) net, rebounds, and stuff like that. That will make him an even better, more dangerous threat moving forward.”

Logan Cooley made his return to the lineup with his first game since Dec. 5, 2025. Against the Avalanche, Cooley was on a line with Jack McBain and Dylan Guenther. The center had an assist on Guenther’s second goal and Cooley played 17:21.

“It’s good to be back out there with the guys,” Cooley explained. “It’s no fun sitting in the stands, watching them. Kind of felt like a long journey. There was a lot of hard work that went into it. Big thanks to the trainers and everyone, my family, who’s supported me coming back. It felt good to be back but now it shifts to the team and how we need to be better.”

Alexander Kerfoot also returned to the lineup against the Avalanche. His most recent game was Jan. 9. Kerfoot played 11:22 on a line with Kevin Stenlund and Brandon Tanev. Tourigny complimented Kerfoot and Associate Captain Lawson Crouse for their performances in the loss.

"I think (Crouse) and (Kerfoot) were our best two players by far," Tourigny said. "I think Crouser was playing with the drive and the grit we need everybody to have.”

As it was the first game in three weeks for Utah, there was some rust. However, the Mammoth are focused on improving specific areas of their game and re-establishing their identity with their play.

“No matter the result, we want to make sure that we get back to our game as quick as possible,” Guenther said following the game. “I just don’t think it was us. I think the little intangibles, the battles and stuff. I actually thought we did a better job in the third, but I think just getting back to how hard that we have to work to win games.”

“Losing battles, not coming back quick enough, not defending in front,” Cooley said of areas the Mammoth need to improve. “Little things that are our identity and what makes us successful, we didn’t do that tonight.”

Additional Notes from Tonight (per Mammoth PR)

Guenther leads the Mammoth in goals (27) and power play goals (6). In 2025-26 his four multi-goal games trail only Nick Schmaltz (5) for the most of any Mammoth skater. He has also registered 27 points over his last 26 games (17G, 10A), including 12 points over his last 10 games (6G, 6A).

Captain Clayton Keller and alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev are tied for the team lead in power-play points this season. Keller’s 15 helpers on the man-advantage are the most of any Mammoth skater.

The Mammoth continue their homestand with another Central Division matchup on Friday. Utah will host the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 p.m. MT.

