Utah Resumes Regular Season, Hosts Colorado

THE DETAILS

WHO: Colorado (37-9-9) vs Utah (30-23-4)

WHEN: Feb. 25, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Head coach André Tourigny said there would be some game time decisions.
  • Forward Logan Cooley and Alexander Kerfoot participated in morning skate. 
  • Utah resumes the regular season with three-straight divisional matchups

Back in Action

It’s been three weeks since the Mammoth have played an NHL game; however, it’s back to work tonight as Utah hosts the top-ranked Colorado Avalanche. Over the last week, the Mammoth have worked on their systems and getting into game shape. Tonight, the focus is reestablishing the team’s game and identity in their first game back.

“I think there’s a mix here,” Tourigny said of tonight’s focus. “It’s important to not cross the line of ok, we play a really good team, and they have stuff we need to be careful, but at the same time we need to play our game. It’s more about playing our game, get back to our identity, our pace defensively, being aggressive, being confident and all that. It’s important we don’t just focus on them.”

Each time these teams have played this season, the winning team has won by one goal. Both teams have speed and strong defensive games, and these tight battles are exciting for the players and spectators alike.

“They’re one of the top teams in the league and I know they’re hard to play against, but I think so are we,” captain Clayton Keller said following morning skate. “They’re always fun games to be a part of. It’s back and forth, and maybe one goal here and there. I’m looking forward to tonight and being back at the Delta (Center).”

The Olympians Are Back

Utah had four players participate in the Winter Olympics: Keller (USA), Olli Määttä (Finland), JJ Peterka (Germany) and Karel Vejmelka (Czechia). Peterka and Vejmelka both made it to the quarterfinal round and returned to Utah for this weekend’s practices. After making it to the medal round, Keller and Määttä rejoined their team at Wednesday’s morning skate.

This was Määttä’s second Winter Olympics and second Olympic bronze medal. It was a special experience for him and his teammates, and the defenseman reflected on his second Games.

“You’re staying in dorms with the guys, that’s what it feels like,” Määttä explained. “Pretty much you spend your whole day for three weeks over there with the guys … it’s a special group. That group we had, I was very excited and very thankful I was able to be a part of it.”

Keller participated in his first Winter Olympics and made plenty of lifelong memories from the experience.

“It was such an incredible experience,” Keller said of the Olympic Winter Games. “So thankful to be a part of that team. Those are memories that’ll last a lifetime and just such a great group of coaches and the players. I learned so much being around those guys and just how everyone was so bought in. Those are things that will help me down the road and just super thankful to be a part of it and to win.”

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah returns from the Olympic break with a 30-23-4 record. The Mammoth won two-straight going into the break and are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.
  • The Mammoth are in the first wild card spot with 64 points and are fourth in the Central Division.
  • In their most recent game, the Mammoth beat the Detroit Red Wings, 4-1. Utah took a 3-0 lead through the first 25 minutes of the game with goals from Sean Durzi, Nick Schmaltz (PPG), and Dylan Guenther. Captain Clayton Keller scored an empty net goal in the final three minutes of regulation to secure the win. Karel Vejmelka stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced in his 27th win of the season. 
  • Guenther’s 25 goals lead the Mammoth while Keller is first in assists (37) and points (54). Schmaltz is second in all scoring categories with 23 goals, 30 assists, and 53 points.
  • Vejmelka has a 27-14-2 record through 44 games played. He has a 2.58 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček makes up the second half of the Mammoth’s goaltending tandem. He has a 3-9-2 record, a 2.93 goals-against average, and a .884 save percentage.
  • Wednesday starts the second half of a six-game homestand for Utah. The Mammoth will host the Minnesota Wild on Friday and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Colorado

  • Colorado returns from the Olympic break with a 37-9-9 record. The Avalanche are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. 
  • The Avalanche are the top team in the NHL and the top team in the Central Division with 83 points.
  • In their most recent game, the Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks, 4-2. Artturi Lehkonen scored twice in the second period to give Colorado a 2-0 lead into the third period. After the Sharks tied the game, Josh Manson and Brock Nelson’s goals pushed the Avalanche to their 37th win of the season. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced in the win.
  • Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 40 goals, 53 assists, and 93 points. Brock Nelson has the second-most goals with 29, Cale Makar’s 42 assists are second on the team, and Martin Necas’ 62 points trail MacKinnon.
  • Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood make up Colorado’s goaltending tandem. Wedgewood has a 20-4-5 record through 31 games. He has a 2.30 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Blackwood has a 16-5-1 record through 21 games. He has a 2.25 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.
  • Wednesday starts a back-to-back for the Avalanche who will return to Colorado to host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

By the Numbers

  • Utah has held its opponents to the fourth-fewest goals per game (2.75) and the sixth-fewest shots per game (26.0).
  • The Mammoth have scored the 10th most goals at home this season with 95. They have allowed the second-fewest goals at home in the NHL (70).
  • Guenther’s six game-winning goals are tied for fourth-most in the NHL. Guenther and Keller are tied for third-most overtime goals (3) with six other skaters in the league.
  • Colorado is scoring the most goals in the NHL (3.84) while holding opponents to the fewest (2.42). The Avalanche also have the second-best penalty kill in the NHL (84.7%).
  • MacKinnon’s 40 goals lead the NHL, his 53 assists are tied for third, and his 93 points are second. His +48 leads the league.

Against Colorado This Season

  • This is the fourth and final time the Mammoth and Avalanche will play this season.
  • The home team has won each game, and Colorado has won two of the three meetings. Each game has been decided by one-goal.

Season Series

  • Feb. 25: COL vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

  • Mar. 3: UTA vs WSH

