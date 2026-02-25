Utah Resumes Regular Season, Hosts Colorado

MORNING SKATE NOTES

Head coach André Tourigny said there would be some game time decisions.

Forward Logan Cooley and Alexander Kerfoot participated in morning skate.

Utah resumes the regular season with three-straight divisional matchups

Back in Action

It’s been three weeks since the Mammoth have played an NHL game; however, it’s back to work tonight as Utah hosts the top-ranked Colorado Avalanche. Over the last week, the Mammoth have worked on their systems and getting into game shape. Tonight, the focus is reestablishing the team’s game and identity in their first game back.

“I think there’s a mix here,” Tourigny said of tonight’s focus. “It’s important to not cross the line of ok, we play a really good team, and they have stuff we need to be careful, but at the same time we need to play our game. It’s more about playing our game, get back to our identity, our pace defensively, being aggressive, being confident and all that. It’s important we don’t just focus on them.”

Each time these teams have played this season, the winning team has won by one goal. Both teams have speed and strong defensive games, and these tight battles are exciting for the players and spectators alike.

“They’re one of the top teams in the league and I know they’re hard to play against, but I think so are we,” captain Clayton Keller said following morning skate. “They’re always fun games to be a part of. It’s back and forth, and maybe one goal here and there. I’m looking forward to tonight and being back at the Delta (Center).”

The Olympians Are Back

Utah had four players participate in the Winter Olympics: Keller (USA), Olli Määttä (Finland), JJ Peterka (Germany) and Karel Vejmelka (Czechia). Peterka and Vejmelka both made it to the quarterfinal round and returned to Utah for this weekend’s practices. After making it to the medal round, Keller and Määttä rejoined their team at Wednesday’s morning skate.

This was Määttä’s second Winter Olympics and second Olympic bronze medal. It was a special experience for him and his teammates, and the defenseman reflected on his second Games.

“You’re staying in dorms with the guys, that’s what it feels like,” Määttä explained. “Pretty much you spend your whole day for three weeks over there with the guys … it’s a special group. That group we had, I was very excited and very thankful I was able to be a part of it.”

Keller participated in his first Winter Olympics and made plenty of lifelong memories from the experience.

“It was such an incredible experience,” Keller said of the Olympic Winter Games. “So thankful to be a part of that team. Those are memories that’ll last a lifetime and just such a great group of coaches and the players. I learned so much being around those guys and just how everyone was so bought in. Those are things that will help me down the road and just super thankful to be a part of it and to win.”