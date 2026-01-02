Clayton Keller to Represent the United States at Winter Olympic Games

Utah's Captain will participate in Milano Cortina 2026 for his first Olympic Winter Games

By Utah Mammoth PR 
@UtahMammoth_PR

The Utah Mammoth today announced that forward Clayton Keller has been selected by USA Hockey to represent Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Games will be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, from Feb. 6-22, 2026.

Keller, 27, has registered 13-23-36 and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 41 games with Utah in 2025-26. He ranks tied for the team lead in assists and points, and his 11 multi-point performances are the most of any Mammoth skater.

Selected seventh overall in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes, Keller has recorded 209-335-544 and 243 PIM in 642 career NHL games with Utah and Arizona. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound forward set new career highs in assists (60) and points (90) over 81 contests with Utah last season, finishing tied for ninth and tied for 11th in the NHL in those categories, respectively. Keller was also named the franchise’s first captain on Oct. 4, 2024.

The Chesterfield, Missouri native has represented the United States at numerous major tournaments, including three IIHF World Championships (2017, 2019, and 2025), one IIHF World Junior Championship (2017), two IIHF Under-18 World Championships (2015 and 2016), and the 2014 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Keller won gold medals at Under-18 Worlds in 2015, World Juniors in 2017, and Worlds in 2025, where he captained Team USA’s victory that snapped a 92-year gold medal drought at the tournament. He was also named MVP of the 2016 Under-18 World Championship and finished second in tournament scoring with 4-10-14 in seven games.

