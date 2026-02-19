Lamoureux’s Game Has Matured in Second Pro Season

Well into his second professional hockey season, defenseman Maveric Lamoureux is seeing the results of his hard work. Whether it’s in the National Hockey League with the Utah Mammoth, or in the American Hockey League with the Tucson Roadrunners, the defenseman is more confident in his game.

“I think just the maturity of my game,” Lamoureux explained. “Coming in, I was used to junior (hockey). I was used to being up and down, not being consistent. I feel that’s something I’ve improved a lot on, the consistency part of my game, and just playing simpler. I just have to be nice and simple and efficient and that’s what they want me to do. So, the more I can do that, the better it’s going to be for me.”

Lamoureux is one of several players who have joined the Mammoth to practice before the regular season resumes after the Olympic break. Anytime Lamoureux is in Utah, he’s grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s always special coming back here,” Lamoureux smiled. “It’s always a great feeling. I’m just trying to keep my game simple. I’m just trying to do what I do best, do that here, and then try to help the team out any way I can.”

Lamoureux has gained more experience over the last two seasons after he was sidelined with several injuries during his junior career. Anytime he’s up with the Mammoth, it’s an opportunity to show the progress he’s made. Mammoth head coach André Tourigny has seen how more playing time has advanced his abilities.

“You can see by playing more minutes, being more exposed to plenty of situations, that helped his assertiveness,” Tourigny explained. “Helps him to react. When the game asks questions, when the game gets off script, he’s better to react. I think it’s rare you can find a guy at 6 foot 7 inches, who can skate, make plays, can unload the puck, can read the play. He has all the tools. He’s growing really well … all the reports from Tucson, all the progression is there. He’s another guy, who’s not an ‘if (he makes it)’, it’s a ‘when (he’ll make it).’”

The increased playing time has slowed the game down, which is another area of growth for the defenseman.

“I feel like last year when I got here, it was quick,” Lamoureux reflected. “I was so excited, but it was quick. I feel it was a lot going on. But when I got back up the first time here during the season, I felt way calmer. And even now, this time, I feel way calmer, way more in my place. I know what they want me to do. I know what the game is like. Everything does slow down a bit … it’s getting better and better every time I’m here.”

Over the final few months of the 2025-26 season, Lamoureux is focused on continuing his progress. In addition, he’ll continue to push for any chance to be back with the Mammoth.

“I’d say improving my game as much as I can and spending as much time here as I can,” Lamoureux shared. “That’s the main goal.”