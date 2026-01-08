Utah’s Winter Classic is Set to be an Instant Classic

With north of 50,000 fans in attendance, the mountains as a backdrop, and a tight Central Division matchup between the Utah Mammoth and Colorado Avalanche on the ice, the 2027 Discover NHL Winter Classic is shaping up to be an instant classic.

The Utah Mammoth will have the privilege to host this NHL marquee event next winter, in the franchise’s third season, with the official date to be announced in the coming months. The Winter Classic is truly a once-in-a-lifetime event. The NHL’s newest franchise has earned this honor and will be the 14th team to host this game.

“(NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman) said it, ‘you guys in Utah, you’ve earned it,’” Ryan Smith, founder and CEO of Smith Entertainment Group, reflected. “I thought that was really cool because this is for our fans. It’s for the community. And for SEG, we want to bring big things to Utah, and I think we’re pretty good at it. This is the next phase of it.”

“The reception by the community, starting with the fans, has been nothing short of spectacular,” Bettman explained. “Ryan and Ashley, and the Mammoth organization have done everything in a first-class way. We had high expectations and they’ve managed to exceed them.”

Each Winter Classic is different. The most recent edition was in Miami, Florida, as the NHL will bring two of the 2026 outdoor games to the Sunshine State. However, in 2027, it’s time to turn to a place that embraces winter every year.

“We don’t hide from the winter here, we own it,” Ashley Smith, co-founder of Smith Entertainment Group, shared. “We live in the mountains, it’s what we breathe. It’s very authentic to us and to all of Utah, and for sure this fan base … It’s really authentic to what our fans deserve, and it feels exciting for us to say, ‘you deserve this, you’ve earned this in a very short amount of time.’ But also, to open our mountains up to the world.”

The Winter Classic is an event that brings in hockey fans from all over the world to share a love for the game outdoors. Many players started their careers playing outside on local ponds or outdoor rinks. This event allows fans and players alike the opportunity to embrace hockey in a remarkable setting.

“For me, growing up being on the outdoor rink, that’s some of the best memories that I have,” Mammoth forward Logan Cooley said. “As a little kid, you always watch the Winter Classic, especially around the holidays. You always imagine yourself being out there. To be in this position and have the chance to play in the Winter Classic in Utah with the support of our fans, I’m looking forward to it.”

This event is more than just a game; it’s a full celebration of the sport and the host city. In addition to the Mammoth home game, which will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the University of Utah campus, there will likely be several activities to invite fans to get involved in the Winter Classic celebration. Although a valuable two points will be on the line for the team on the ice, the community will feel included in every part of the event while having some of the best sightlines for an outdoor game.

“It’s going to be the largest, but probably most intimate Winter Classics that there is,” Ryan Smith explained. “It’s actually going to be really cool because there’s not going to be that much space around the sides and the end zone, which is what people love about this stadium. It’s like you’re on top of each other. I think that’s really special.”

After a season and a half of the Utah Mammoth franchise and its community showing up strong, Utah is rewarded with the NHL’s top outdoor game. It’s been an exciting start for the franchise. This event will show the NHL, hockey fans, and the world what hockey in Utah is all about.

“To have 50,000 people here celebrating the game of hockey, the NHL, the Utah Mammoth, and doing it on a beautiful day with this backdrop,” Bettman smiled. “It’ll be a great event.”