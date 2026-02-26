Mammoth Dreams Came True at the Winter Olympics

The athletes aren’t the only ones who work hard for this achievement. Each athlete’s support system helps them achieve their dreams at this pinnacle event. Keller’s mom, brother, and close friend were able to travel to Italy and be there as Utah’s captain won gold.

“It was great. She’s a (reason why) I’m where I’m at today,” Keller said of his mom. “All those sacrifices, my brother as well, they’ve all done so much for me and I’m so thankful and blessed to have them there. One of my great friends from growing up came with and hung out with my family the whole time. Got to spend some time with him and connect more. It was just an unbelievable experience, and all those people mean the world to me.”

It has been 12 years since NHL players have participated in the Winter Olympics and having the best players in the world compete on the Olympic stage made this year’s Olympic Winter Games even more special. Määttä has competed in two Winter Olympics and the 4 Nations Faceoff. As a result, he’s experienced the increased level of play needed at these events.

“It was awesome,” Määttä said. “I think the level of play and the quality of hockey plays (was) very high. I think these tournaments, it just felt like every game mattered so much so you didn’t really need any extra boost or motivation to get up for these games. I think guys were thrilled and excited and really grateful to be back in the (Winter) Olympics again, and I think it was a special (event) for all of us.”

Määttä, Keller, and all of the NHL’s Olympians have returned to their respective teams and are focused on the remainder of the regular season. The lessons each player learned from participating in the Winter Olympics, and the intense level of hockey at Milano Cortina 2026, will fuel these athletes moving forward.

“Those are the most fun games,” Keller said of the Winter Olympics. “The pressure’s on the line and so many guys stepped up. It’s cool to share that experience with them. The more you go through it, the more comfortable you are, more confidence that you have in those games.”