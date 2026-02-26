Mammoth Dreams Came True at the Winter Olympics

Every athlete at the Winter Olympics dreams of the same moment: their country’s flag prominently displayed, the national anthem blasting through the speakers, and an Olympic medal around their neck. A rare achievement that only happens after years of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice. To compete in the Olympic Games is one thing, but to finish in the top-three of your sport is priceless.
Utah Mammoth captain Clayton Keller and defenseman Olli Määttä both realized those dreams with their respective countries.
Keller and Team USA defeated Canada in a thrilling 2-1 overtime game on Sunday morning to capture the first gold medal for the U.S. Men’s Olympic Team since 1980. It was Keller’s first Olympic Winter Games and his gold medal helped him make history. Keller, along with Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson, became the first two players in USA Hockey history to win gold at the IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship, IIHF World Junior Championship, IIHF Men’s World Championship, and Men’s Olympic Gold.
“It was such an incredible experience,” Keller said of the Olympic Winter Games. “So thankful to be a part of that team. Those are memories that’ll last a lifetime and just such a great group of coaches and the players. I learned so much being around those guys and just how everyone was so bought in. Those are things that will help me down the road and just super thankful to be a part of it and to win.”