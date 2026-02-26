Mammoth Dreams Came True at the Winter Olympics

Keller and Määttä reflect on winning medals at Milano Cortina 2026

OlympicsMedalsFeature
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Every athlete at the Winter Olympics dreams of the same moment: their country’s flag prominently displayed, the national anthem blasting through the speakers, and an Olympic medal around their neck. A rare achievement that only happens after years of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice. To compete in the Olympic Games is one thing, but to finish in the top-three of your sport is priceless.

Utah Mammoth captain Clayton Keller and defenseman Olli Määttä both realized those dreams with their respective countries. 

Keller and Team USA defeated Canada in a thrilling 2-1 overtime game on Sunday morning to capture the first gold medal for the U.S. Men’s Olympic Team since 1980. It was Keller’s first Olympic Winter Games and his gold medal helped him make history. Keller, along with Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson, became the first two players in USA Hockey history to win gold at the IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship, IIHF World Junior Championship, IIHF Men’s World Championship, and Men’s Olympic Gold.

“It was such an incredible experience,” Keller said of the Olympic Winter Games. “So thankful to be a part of that team. Those are memories that’ll last a lifetime and just such a great group of coaches and the players. I learned so much being around those guys and just how everyone was so bought in. Those are things that will help me down the road and just super thankful to be a part of it and to win.”

Captain Clayton Keller discusses the Winter Olympics and winning gold with USA

Määttä helped Team Finland bring home the bronze medal in his second Olympic Winter games. This was his second appearance in an Olympics (2014) and Määttä has earned a bronze medal both times. This is a significant accomplishment on a personal level. The veteran defenseman also understands the impact this win has back home in Finland. 

“(Medals) are always big things. An Olympic medal is an Olympic medal,” Määttä explained. “I think it’s a big (accomplishment) back home and I’m sure when the time passes, you’re going to start appreciating it more and more … I think every time Finland goes to a tournament you’re going out there expected to win.

“You had the best players in the world playing there,” Määttä also shared. “I think the excitement (is) pretty high over here too. But especially in Europe, especially back home, these tournaments mean a lot … I know us winning a bronze medal probably meant more than we actually thought for our country.”

Olli Määttä discusses the Winter Olympics and winning bronze with Finland

The athletes aren’t the only ones who work hard for this achievement. Each athlete’s support system helps them achieve their dreams at this pinnacle event. Keller’s mom, brother, and close friend were able to travel to Italy and be there as Utah’s captain won gold.  

“It was great. She’s a (reason why) I’m where I’m at today,” Keller said of his mom. “All those sacrifices, my brother as well, they’ve all done so much for me and I’m so thankful and blessed to have them there. One of my great friends from growing up came with and hung out with my family the whole time. Got to spend some time with him and connect more. It was just an unbelievable experience, and all those people mean the world to me.” 

It has been 12 years since NHL players have participated in the Winter Olympics and having the best players in the world compete on the Olympic stage made this year’s Olympic Winter Games even more special. Määttä has competed in two Winter Olympics and the 4 Nations Faceoff. As a result, he’s experienced the increased level of play needed at these events.

“It was awesome,” Määttä said. “I think the level of play and the quality of hockey plays (was) very high. I think these tournaments, it just felt like every game mattered so much so you didn’t really need any extra boost or motivation to get up for these games. I think guys were thrilled and excited and really grateful to be back in the (Winter) Olympics again, and I think it was a special (event) for all of us.”

Määttä, Keller, and all of the NHL’s Olympians have returned to their respective teams and are focused on the remainder of the regular season. The lessons each player learned from participating in the Winter Olympics, and the intense level of hockey at Milano Cortina 2026, will fuel these athletes moving forward. 

“Those are the most fun games,” Keller said of the Winter Olympics. “The pressure’s on the line and so many guys stepped up. It’s cool to share that experience with them. The more you go through it, the more comfortable you are, more confidence that you have in those games.”

News Feed

Cooley and Kerfoot Return to Lineup in Utah’s Loss to Colorado

Utah Resumes Regular Season, Hosts Colorado

Milano Cortina 2026 Recap

The Week Ahead: Feb. 23 – Mar. 1

Lamoureux’s Game Has Matured in Second Pro Season

But Progressing in Rookie Season

Keller’s Olympic Dream Comes True

Peterka Ready for First Winter Olympics

Grand Opening Weekend to Showcase Community Programming

Vejmelka Dreamed of Olympic Moment

Määttä Brings Experience to His Second Winter Olympics

Utah Mammoth Announce Community Access and Programming Available at Practice and Training Facility

Karel Vejmelka Named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games Primer

Utah’s Strong Effort Leads to 4-1 Win over Detroit

Utah Hosts Detroit for Final Game Before Break

Schmaltz’s Hat Trick Leads Utah to Victory

The Week Ahead: Feb. 2-8