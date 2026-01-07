Everything You Need to Know About the Discover NHL Winter Classic

Learn more about the Winter Classic and the history of the event

By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

It’s official, the Utah Mammoth will host the 2027 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Colorado Avalanche, with the NHL’s premier outdoor game taking place in Salt Lake City. Playing in the Winter Classic is an honor, as is hosting it. Let’s take a look at the history of the event and everything you need to know before Utah hosts next January!

What is the Winter Classic?

The Winter Classic is the NHL’s premiere outdoor game. Held once a year in early January, the league brings hockey back outdoors while blending the local market’s style into the event. With fans traveling in from out of state to watch and people tuning in from all across the world, it’s one of the most iconic games in professional hockey.

The 2027 Discover NHL Winter Classic will be played at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the on-campus football venue at the University of Utah.

History of the Winter Classic

When Utah hosts the Winter Classic, it’ll be the 18th edition of the yearly event. The first took place on Jan. 1, 2008, between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres in Orchard Park, NY. The most recent was on Jan. 2, 2026, in Miami, FL, between the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers.

Boston and Chicago have been the home team three times. Fenway Park (2010, 2023) and Wrigley Field (2009, 2025) have served as the event’s venue twice. Boston also played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA while the Blackhawks also had a game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN.

Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Ann Arbor, Washington D.C., St. Louis, Dallas, Minneapolis, Seattle, and Miami have all been the host cities for one Winter Classic. In addition, Buffalo was the home team in the 2018 edition at Citi Field, in New York, N.Y.

Utah will be the 14th team to host a Winter Classic game, and it will be the first NHL outdoor game in the Beehive State.

Previous Winter Classics

DATE
TEAMS
LOCATION
VENUE
Jan. 1, 2008
Pittsburgh Penguins 2, Buffalo Sabres 1 SO
Orchard Park, N.Y. 
Ralph Wilson Stadium
Jan. 1, 2009
Detroit Red Wings 6, Chicago Blackhawks 4
Chicago, IL
Wrigley Field
Jan. 1, 2010
Boston Bruins 2, Philadelphia Flyers 1 OT
Boston, MA
Fenway Park
Jan. 1, 2011
Washington Capitals 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 1
Pittsburgh, PA
Heinz Field
Jan. 2, 2012
New York Rangers 3, Philadelphia Flyers 2
Philadelphia, PA
Citizens Bank Park
Jan. 1, 2014
Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Detroit Red Wings 2 SO
Ann Arbor, MI
Michigan Stadium
Jan. 1, 2015
Washington Capitals 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2
Washington D.C.
Nationals Park
Jan. 1, 2016
Montreal Canadiens 5, Boston Bruins 1
Foxborough, MA
Gillette Stadium
Jan. 2, 2017
St. Louis Blues 4, Chicago Blackhawks 1
St. Louis, MO
Busch Stadium
Jan. 1, 2018
New York Rangers 3, Buffalos Sabres 2 OT
New York, N.Y.
Citi Field
Jan. 1, 2019
Boston Bruins 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2
South Bend, IN
Notre Dame Stadium
Jan. 1, 2020
Dallas Stars 4, Nashville Predators 2
Dallas, TX
Cotton Bowl Stadium
Jan. 1, 2022
St. Louis Blues 6, Minnesota Wild 4
Minneapolis, MN
Target Field
Jan. 2, 2023
Boston Bruins 2, Pittsburgh Penguins 1
Boston, MA
Fenway Park
Jan. 1, 2024
Seattle Kraken 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0
Seattle, WA
T-Mobile Park
Dec. 31, 2024
St. Louis Blues 6, Chicago Blackhawks 2
Chicago, IL
Wrigley Field
Jan. 2, 2026
New York Rangers 5, Florida Panthers 1
Miami, FL
loanDepot park

Utah x Winter Classic

Utah has two players who have played in a Winter Classic: forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brandon Tanev. Both played for the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 game in Seattle, WA at T-Mobile Park. Yamamoto played 10:34 and was +1 while Tanev played 17:38. The Kraken shutout the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0.

Winter Classic, By the Numbers

10: most total goals scored in a Winter Classic (2009 – Detroit 6, Chicago 4; 2022 – St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4)

6: most goals scored by a team in a Winter Classic (2009 – Detroit; 2022 – St. Louis; 2024 – St. Louis)

21 seconds: quickest goal scored in Winter Classic History – Colby Armstrong

3: The Bruins, Blues, and Rangers each have won the Winter Classic three times

5: The Blackhawks have played in five Winter Classics, the most in the League

4,637 feet: the elevation of Rice-Eccles Stadium

