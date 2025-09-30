Training Camp: Day 14

Who’s Up?

The Mammoth started the preseason with a busy stretch of games, and they will end the preseason with three games in five days. When it comes to creating a roster for these contests, it’s a balancing act with using players and making sure they’re getting enough rest.

“We want to make sure we’re not heading into the season tired,” Tourigny said. “As much as we want to have battle level, and our culture set in the camp, I want to make sure we’re not getting (into) the season tired.”

Tourigny will give players rest days over the final stretch of training camp and use their extended roster for this busy end to the preseason.

Gaining Speed

The countdown to the first game of the 2025-26 season is in single digits as the Mammoth will start the season in Colorado on Oct. 9. As the team works towards solidifying the work done in training camp, defenseman Ian Cole shared how the team has progressed so far.

“We’ve had a lot of meetings in terms of systems,” defenseman Ian Cole explained. “Making sure guys are having the right reads on the ice. These things take time, it’s not a ‘snap your fingers and put it in practice immediately’ (situation). But as we’ve gone on here, the reads have been getting better, the communication is getting better, and we’ll try to take another step with that today in Boise.”

Previewing the Matchup

Utah enters Tuesday’s game winless in its first four preseason games; however, the team started their slate with three games in two nights, all on the road. Utah’s most recent game was a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Utah saw the line of Dylan Guenther, Barrett Hayton, and JJ Peterka shine in the loss as the trio combined for four points and Guenther scored both of the Mammoth’s goals. The Mammoth have made several rounds of cuts and currently the training camp roster sits at 41 players.

Los Angeles is 3-1-0 through its first four preseason games; however, the Kings fell 5-3 to the Anaheim Ducks in their most recent game. The Kings had a 3-2 lead 14 seconds into the third period with goals from Cody Ceci, Taylor Ward, and Trevor Moore. The Ducks pushed back in the final 10 minutes of regulation and scored three unanswered goals to win the game. Similarly to the Mammoth, the Kings have made cuts to their training camp roster. Currently, Los Angeles has 48 players remaining at their camp