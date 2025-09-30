Training Camp: Day 14

The Utah Mammoth held a morning skate ahead of the team’s final road preseason game. Here’s who was on the ice:
Forwards: Cameron Hebig, Daniil But, Curtis Douglas, Lawson Crouse, Michael Carcone, Andrew Agozzino, Liam O’Brien, Kailer Yamamoto, Ben McCartney, Tij Iginla, Cole Beaudoin, Gabe Smith, Logan Cooley* (non-contact)
Defensemen: Dmitri Simashev, John Marino, Maveric Lamoureux, Scott Perunovich, Nick DeSimone, Nate Schmidt, Sean Durzi, Ian Cole
Goaltenders: Jaxson Stauber, Matt Villalta, Karel Vejmelka
The team ran through some power play reps during the skate, here’s who made up the team’s two power play units:
PP1: Yamamoto, Crouse, But, Carcone, Durzi
PP2: Simashev, Hebig, Iginla, Agozzino, Schmidt
These units are a departure from what they will likely be during the regular season; however, these games are an opportunity to assess other potential players in these roles. Head coach André Tourigny discussed special teams during preseason after morning skate.
“I think that’s giving an opportunity to other guys,” Tourigny explained. “The other half is you can’t really work on the unit you think you will have until we have our players. But having that (situation), we take advantage of setting our structure, even if we cannot work on the chemistry between everybody … but at least we’re setting up our structure, how we want to play, how do we want to release the pressure, how do we want to enter the zone, those kinds of things.”