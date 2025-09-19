Simashev Learning from Fellow Countryman

Defenseman Dmitri Simashev made have made first contact with Utah’s Alternate Captain Mikhail Sergachev following the veteran's trade to Utah; however, it’s Sergachev who has taught the young blueliner everything he needs to know about what it takes to be an NHL defenseman for the Mammoth.
“I think he’s tired of my questions every day,” Simashev smiled. “Every time it’s ‘how do you (defend) this guy, how do you play this.’ He’s one of the best defensemen in the NHL. Everyday questions like now I play on the power play so it’s like, ‘how do you play on the power play so good?’ Every time I just ask about his experience, how he’s playing in the NHL, what I need to do to be like the young guy but compare with the NHL guys.”