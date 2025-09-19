Simashev Learning from Fellow Countryman

In addition to learning from an experienced Sergachev, Simashev learned a lot about what it takes to be a pro at the Mammoth’s development camp in July.

“Every day, coach told us to be relentless on the ice, off the ice, be a good guy with interviews,” Simashev explained. “You’re a hunter. Every day, you go into the arena trying to be the best version of you.”

Training the mental side of the game is another added aspect to Simashev’s development.

“Mental (preparation), this is one of the most important (aspects) now,” Simashev shared. “Every guy now he’s skating, he’s shooting, he’s strong. I think the best players in hockey now, they work on his mental (game).

As Simashev continues to compete at the Mammoth’s training camp, he’ll take the lessons he’s learned and the advice he’s received to make an impression on the ice.

“He’s got all the tools,” Sergachev said of Simashev. “I’m sure he’ll be a great player, right now (and) in the future. It’s on him to make the team. I feel like he can bring a lot. He can do anything (on the ice), play power play, (penalty kill), he’s got a long stick, he’s good with the puck, he’s tough to play against, he’s big.”