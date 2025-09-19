Simashev Learning from Fellow Countryman

The young defenseman has worked with Utah Alternate Captain Mikhail Sergachev

Simashev
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Defenseman Dmitri Simashev made have made first contact with Utah’s Alternate Captain Mikhail Sergachev following the veteran's trade to Utah; however, it’s Sergachev who has taught the young blueliner everything he needs to know about what it takes to be an NHL defenseman for the Mammoth.

“I think he’s tired of my questions every day,” Simashev smiled. “Every time it’s ‘how do you (defend) this guy, how do you play this.’ He’s one of the best defensemen in the NHL. Everyday questions like now I play on the power play so it’s like, ‘how do you play on the power play so good?’ Every time I just ask about his experience, how he’s playing in the NHL, what I need to do to be like the young guy but compare with the NHL guys.”

Dmitri Simashev discusses his summer, his frienship with Mikhail Sergachev and more

Sergachev went through a very similar situation during his first year with the Montreal Canadiens. He’s able to understand Simashev’s perspective and provide support.

“I’ve seen the good, anxious feeling from him,” Sergachev explained. “I remember myself being in my first pro camp in Montreal, I didn’t know if I was going to make the team or not. They had eight guys on one-way contracts; we pretty much have the same thing here. So, he’s got the same feelings, I see him going through it.”

Alternate Captain Mikhail Sergachev discusses the upcoming season, Dmitri Simashev, and more

In addition to learning from an experienced Sergachev, Simashev learned a lot about what it takes to be a pro at the Mammoth’s development camp in July.

“Every day, coach told us to be relentless on the ice, off the ice, be a good guy with interviews,” Simashev explained. “You’re a hunter. Every day, you go into the arena trying to be the best version of you.”

Training the mental side of the game is another added aspect to Simashev’s development.

“Mental (preparation), this is one of the most important (aspects) now,” Simashev shared. “Every guy now he’s skating, he’s shooting, he’s strong. I think the best players in hockey now, they work on his mental (game).

As Simashev continues to compete at the Mammoth’s training camp, he’ll take the lessons he’s learned and the advice he’s received to make an impression on the ice.

“He’s got all the tools,” Sergachev said of Simashev. “I’m sure he’ll be a great player, right now (and) in the future. It’s on him to make the team. I feel like he can bring a lot. He can do anything (on the ice), play power play, (penalty kill), he’s got a long stick, he’s good with the puck, he’s tough to play against, he’s big.”

