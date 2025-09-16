Lamoureux’s Summer Work Shows at Rookie Camp

The defenseman gained muscle and strength over the summer

Lamoureux
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

It was a busy summer for defenseman Maveric Lamoureux. After his first taste of the NHL last season, he was eager to spend the summer months training to come back even better than last year.

His goals included putting on weight, getting stronger, and getting faster. However, it wasn’t just pizza and fast food to put on weight. It was a meticulous process that involved consuming food seven times a day, and too many phone alarms.

“Food doesn’t taste good for me, I ate way too (much) food this summer,” Lamoureux laughed. “My diet was close to 5,000 calories a day. So, it was like four meals, two shakes, and snacks. I had my alarm on my phone. It was like breakfast at 6:30 a.m., (eating at) 10:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m. So that was all my food time, but it definitely paid off, I put on 15 pounds during summer.”

Maveric Lamoureux discusses his offseason training and what it'll take to make the main roster

Lamoureux worked with Carl Bombardier, the Mammoth’s Performance Nutrition Coach, on a schedule and meal plan that would allow him to put on weight and mass without taking away slowing him down.

“We put a plan together for the whole summer,” Lamoureux continued. “We’ve been texting and calling a lot of each other during summer for updates and where I was and (how) putting on some weight was going.”

By pairing his nutrition plan with a full summer of workouts, Lamoureux is significantly stronger entering this year’s rookie camp.

“Having a full summer workout definitely was good for me,” Lamoureux explained. “Not having any injuries for four months, especially now the summers are really big. So, it was perfect for me to put on some muscle. It was just a lot of putting mass on, getting stronger, especially at this level. I felt that last year, sometimes I was losing too (many) battles, I was not strong enough. So definitely coming into this year, I feel way more confident.”

In addition to feeling more confident from his offseason training, Lamoureux understands the NHL more after playing 15 games with Utah last season.

“I’m getting (into) my second year,” Lamoureux said. “I know a bit (about) what’s happening with the league, (after) playing in Tucson, playing here in Utah. What I got to do, what the people are waiting for me to do, and I feel like just the maturity level coming into year two, I’m ready for what’s going on. (Unlike) my first time, there’s not as much stress, there’s not as much pressure, I know what is going to happen. So, I’m definitely excited to start things off in year two now.”

Although he spent the summer working hard with a very regimented schedule, the work continues as Utah opens its training camp this week.

“I just have to work hard, come here every day, battle every day,” Lamoureux shared. “I believe I can play for this team, and I just got to do everything I can to make it happen.”

