Lutz Looking to Build After Growing Season

The 2024-25 season was a growing year for Utah Mammoth prospect Julian Lutz, as the forward played his first season of professional hockey in North America with the Tucson Roadrunners. Playing in the American Hockey League was a different experience for Lutz to learn from and adapt to.

“The AHL was definitely a way tougher league to play in physically,” Lutz reflected. “Also, more speed in the game. There’s less decision time and (I have) to work harder to get the scoring chances.”

Through 47 games, Lutz scored two goals and added 11 assists for 13 points. However, the forward found more of his game later in the season after battling back from injury that sidelined him for nine weeks.

“I had an injury that kind of held me back a little bit,” Lutz explained. “But I worked hard every day, tried my best to get ready and to get better. Did extra every day, and had the best work ethic I could.

“I think I grew towards the end of the season,” Lutz continued. “I started playing better and better. Through my hard work I definitely got used to the league a little bit more, and found things I need to work on in the summer, especially my physical game. It’s a thing I have to improve.”

Lutz spent the summer in Munich, training with two other members of the Utah Mammoth, JJ Peterka and Maksymilian Szuber. The three did everything together from off-ice conditioning and training to skating at the SAP Garden.

“I’ve worked hard this summer every day with (Peterka) and (Szuber),” Lutz shared. “Worked on the things that I had to work on that were not so good and also worked on the things that were already good. Still on my skating to get even faster and still have (to improve my) skating. Overall, I think I had a really good summer to prepare myself for next season and also mentally be ready for what’s coming up.”

Following a busy summer of training, Lutz is in Utah for the organization’s rookie camp and will participate in the 2025 Rookie Showcase in Colorado. It’s an opportunity to show how he’s improved and prepare for main training camp starting next week.

“I’m so excited to get to Utah again,” Lutz said earlier this summer. “Summer has been pretty long again and you’re just excited to get the games in again, and to play hockey. Enjoy the time with the guys, the competition, and just prove that I worked hard and get my chance.”

In addition to the areas he’s improved, what else does Lutz want to show this season?

“Consistency,” Lutz shared. “That I show up every day and perform. And also, don’t have a down day where I’m not working hard and not happy to be where I am. And just continually going towards my goals.”