Lutz Looking to Build After Growing Season

The forward is fresh off his first professional hockey season in North America

JulianLutz
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

The 2024-25 season was a growing year for Utah Mammoth prospect Julian Lutz, as the forward played his first season of professional hockey in North America with the Tucson Roadrunners. Playing in the American Hockey League was a different experience for Lutz to learn from and adapt to.

“The AHL was definitely a way tougher league to play in physically,” Lutz reflected. “Also, more speed in the game. There’s less decision time and (I have) to work harder to get the scoring chances.”

Through 47 games, Lutz scored two goals and added 11 assists for 13 points. However, the forward found more of his game later in the season after battling back from injury that sidelined him for nine weeks.

“I had an injury that kind of held me back a little bit,” Lutz explained. “But I worked hard every day, tried my best to get ready and to get better. Did extra every day, and had the best work ethic I could.

“I think I grew towards the end of the season,” Lutz continued. “I started playing better and better. Through my hard work I definitely got used to the league a little bit more, and found things I need to work on in the summer, especially my physical game. It’s a thing I have to improve.”

Lutz spent the summer in Munich, training with two other members of the Utah Mammoth, JJ Peterka and Maksymilian Szuber. The three did everything together from off-ice conditioning and training to skating at the SAP Garden.

“I’ve worked hard this summer every day with (Peterka) and (Szuber),” Lutz shared. “Worked on the things that I had to work on that were not so good and also worked on the things that were already good. Still on my skating to get even faster and still have (to improve my) skating. Overall, I think I had a really good summer to prepare myself for next season and also mentally be ready for what’s coming up.”

Following a busy summer of training, Lutz is in Utah for the organization’s rookie camp and will participate in the 2025 Rookie Showcase in Colorado. It’s an opportunity to show how he’s improved and prepare for main training camp starting next week.

“I’m so excited to get to Utah again,” Lutz said earlier this summer. “Summer has been pretty long again and you’re just excited to get the games in again, and to play hockey. Enjoy the time with the guys, the competition, and just prove that I worked hard and get my chance.”

In addition to the areas he’s improved, what else does Lutz want to show this season?

“Consistency,” Lutz shared. “That I show up every day and perform. And also, don’t have a down day where I’m not working hard and not happy to be where I am. And just continually going towards my goals.”

News Feed

Year in Review: Clayton Keller

Get to Know: Scott Perunovich

Utah Mammoth Announce Filevine as Official Helmet Partner

Year in Review: Lawson Crouse

Year in Review: Jack McBain

Get to Know: Reko Alanko

Year in Review: Karel Vejmelka

Utah Mammoth Announce 2025 Rookie Camp Roster, Schedule

Year in Review: Logan Cooley

Utah Mammoth to Host Open-to-the-Public Fundraiser at Topgolf to Benefit SEG Foundation

Vaněček Eager to Bring Wins to Utah

Peterka Shines at NHL European Media Day

Get to Know: Ludvig Johnson

Utah Mammoth Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2025-26 NHL Season

5 Things We Learned from Peterka’s Euro Summer

Year in Review: Nick Schmaltz

Get to Know – Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko

Smith Entertainment Group and Live Nation to Develop a World-Class Indoor Music Venue in the Heart of Downtown Salt Lake City 