Utah Faces Vegas in Preseason Game

The Utah Mammoth will face the Vegas Golden Knights for the team’s fourth preseason game. Utah started the preseason with three games over two nights; however, the group had an off day on Tuesday, and a full practice on Wednesday. This break allowed the team to get some well-deserved rest, and work on Utah’s systems.

On Wednesday, the Mammoth made their first round of cuts at training camp. Forwards Coster Dunn and Carson Harmer were released from their try-out agreements and will report to their respective junior clubs. Defensemen Ludvig Lafton, Tomas Lavoie, Max Pšenička, and Veeti Väisänen will be assigned to their respective junior teams.

The Mammoth are looking for their first win of the preseason. In the team’s first two games, split squad contests against the Colorado Avalanche, Utah fell 5-1 and 3-2. The next night in Anaheim, the Mammoth fell 6-1.

Vegas has lost its first two preseason games. The Golden Knights fell 3-0 to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, and then dropped a 3-1 decision to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. Thursday night’s game kicks off a back-to-back for Vegas who will travel to San Jose on Friday.

Tonight’s game will be streamed on Mammoth+ and you can listen on 1280 AM, KSL Sports Zone, the KSL app, and the NHL app.