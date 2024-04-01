Movie magic: Analyzing Jamie Benn’s career through the eyes of cinema

So when it all ended in a 2-0 Game 6 loss, you could see how hard it was for the captain. This is the same guy who had been heavily criticized along with Seguin over the past few seasons. This is the same guy who had been doubted as maybe wearing down, maybe being past his prime, maybe not being worth his contract. This is a guy who had to have his own doubts about whether he was ever going to get the chance again to win it all.