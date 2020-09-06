Meet Joel Kiviranta, the Stars' unlikeliest playoff hero

"We had been thinking about getting him into one of our tournaments, but he had injuries, so it didn't happen. But once he got to camp, he really played well. Practice, exhibition games, you could tell right away that he would fit. His style of play was great for what we needed."

"When we had training camp, he came to us out of nowhere, basically," said former Stars winger Jere Lehtinen, the general manager for the Finnish National Team since 2014.

The scrappy forward was one of the depth invitees to training camp for the Finnish National Team's World Championship entry in the spring of 2019, and to be honest, not many had him making the final roster.

Kiviranta finished with two goals and an assist in nine games and helped Finland win the gold medal. It was an incredible experience that helped Kiviranta gain a good deal of confidence.

"It seemed like there were a lot of NHL players who couldn't come, so it was a bit of a surprise for me. But I was happy to make it," Kiviranta said. "The moment when I knew I would be a part of the team felt unreal, and then winning the whole tournament felt even more unreal."

Kiviranta handled the mental challenge of the training camp and the tournament well. He was a steady, sturdy player, and Lehtinen decided to tell the Stars about him.

"We talked about him and said they should look him over. He plays the same way the Stars play, and he's a perfect fit there. He creates his offense from good defensively play, and he's really detailed," Lehtinen said. "Plus, I told him I think he would like it there and like it with the Stars. I knew he could play and he would get some NHL games. I wasn't sure he would become a regular, but I knew for sure he would play in the NHL this year. It's great to see it all work out for everybody."

You could say it has worked out.

Kiviranta came up huge Friday in maybe the biggest game for the franchise in the past decade. Pushed into service because of an injury to Andrew Cogliano, Kiviranta scored three goals, including the game-tying goal late in the third period and the game-winner in overtime.

He became the first rookie ever to score a hat trick in a Game 7. He became the first player since Wayne Gretzky did it in 1993 to tally a hat trick in Game 7. He's definitely in good company in the record books.

And now, everyone is asking who the heck he is.

"That's a pretty good question," Kiviranta said after Game 7. "How much we have time here?"

Kiviranta hails from Vantaa not far from Helsinki. He started his career in the Jokerit system at age 15 and moved on to Vaasan Sport after that. He played five seasons with Sport before opening a few eyes last spring at the World Championships and getting the chance to move to North America.

Kiviranta came close to making the Stars' NHL roster out of camp, but he was assigned to the AHL and earned a call-up in January. He played in 11 NHL games and tallied one goal. The Stars did go 8-3-1 with him in the lineup, and Kiviranta did make a positive impression.

"Whenever we played him, we always had a ton of confidence in him," Stars interim coach Rick Bowness said. "He's undaunted by anything out there. He's not intimidated by one thing. He's a great little competitor. Are we surprised at (the hat trick)? Yes. Did we expect that kind of effort? Yeah, that's what we saw when we played him earlier in the year."

Lehtinen said Game 7 was a great example of how Kiviranta can affect the game. On his first goal, Kiviranta battled with Colorado defenseman Kevin Connauton and Connauton broke his stick. That allowed Kiviranta the ability to set up in front of the net and deftly redirect a shot past Michael Hutchinson.

"For a small guy, he fights really hard against bigger defensemen, and he wins those battles," Lehtinen said of the winger listed at 5-foot-10, 176 pounds. "That first goal he scored was a great example. He won his battle there and deflected puck. He's not the biggest guy, but I think there are a lot of D-men who are surprised how strong he is."

The second goal was a display of Kiviranta's speed, as he made a nice pass to Roope Hintz in transition and then pounced on the rebound of a Hintz shot and rifled in the rebound from a hard angle.

"I think we both play with speed, so that works out," Kiviranta said about playing with Hintz. "And it's good to play with someone who speaks your language."

The third goal was a little of everything. Kiviranta went to the front of the net to battle once again, but then read the play, backed off into the slot and created time and space for himself. Andrej Sekera sent a pass out from behind the net, and the unlikely duo created one of the biggest goals in franchise history.

"That was such a great play," Lehtinen said. "You have to hang in there and be ready if the puck comes, but when he saw a chance to move back, he did. He's a smart kid. That's a reaction, but it's a smart play to get that space. It was a perfect play for that situation, a perfect example of how to think in front of the net."

Kiviranta said it was just something he did at the end of a long shift.

"I was actually pretty gassed before the goal, so when (Sekera) got the puck and nobody moved, I just saw the little spot and they lost me," he said.

For Kiviranta, it was the result of 10 years of hard work and dedication. For everyone else, just a glimpse into the next "overnight sensation" in the playoffs. Lehtinen said he saw it in Game 6 against Calgary. Kiviranta was called into service because of an injury to Mattias Janmark. He had an assist and was plus-4 in 13:12 as he helped linemates Hintz and Gurianov to huge games

"I watched him pretty closely that game because I wanted to see how he would react, and he was great -- plus-4. He just does the little things that makes his team better," Lehtinen said. "Even with no goals, every shift he helps the team. You can tell just by watching him that he makes his line better, he makes his teammates better."

And that's a pretty good story to be telling at this time. Kiviranta has been with the team since training camp in July and has been in the bubble chumming around with his fellow Finns Hintz, Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell. As for handling these odd games, Kiviranta is pretty matter-of-fact about it.

"It's my job to be ready when coaches say it's my turn to go," he said. "I try to enjoy this moment and have fun."

Having fun is an understatement. His friends and family are having a ball watching back in Finland as he enjoys newfound fame. And he's embracing the opportunity with a big smile and an open heart.

Asked if the decision to come to Texas last summer was a big one, Kiviranta said no.

"You dream about those chances, so when it comes time, you just go," he said. "I've had fun in Austin and Dallas. I just want to be ready for whatever happens."

A lesson that seems to be paying off in these playoffs.

