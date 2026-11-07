Game Day Guide: Sharks vs Stars

View the latest information on the matchup against San Jose, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

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By Stars Staff

When: Saturday, November 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center 

TV: Prime Video

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Suites

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 p.m. South Entrance

50/50 Beneficiary: Dallas Stars Foundation

 
Dallas Stars
San Jose Sharks
Record
9-5-2 (5-4-0 Home)
7-9-1 (4-4-1 Away)
Rank
20 points (3rd in Central)
15 points (6th in Pacific)
Power Play
22.9% (8-for-35)
23.0% (14-for-61)
Penalty Kill
90.4% (47-for-52)
81.0% (47-for-58)

Last 10 Games
7-2-1
3-6-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the San Jose Sharks Saturday night for the second of three matchups this season. The Stars defeated the Sharks in their first contest this season on Oct. 5 in Dallas — a 5-0 shutout win. The two teams will meet again for a final time this season on Jan. 6 in San Jose.
  • Dallas is 80-51-15 all-time vs. San Jose, including a 40-24-8 mark on home ice. Dallas’ 80 all-time wins (175 points) against San Jose are the third-best mark in the League.
  • The Stars have earned points in their last 10 consecutive games played against the Sharks, upholding a 9-0-1 record dating back to March 2, 2024. Dallas has also put up wins in their last six games played at American Airlines Center vs. San Jose, outscoring them 23-9 through those games.
  • Forward Roope Hintz enters Saturday's matchup riding a nine-game point streak against the Sharks, earning 12 points (4-8—12) during that span. His nine-game point streak against them is tied for his longest active such streak against a single opponent (also: WSH, 9). In 15 career games vs. San Jose, Hintz has recorded 16 points (7-9—16) with a plus-minus rating of +15. He has recorded points in all but three games played against them.
  • Forward Jason Robertson enters Saturday's contest riding a two-game point streak against the Sharks, collecting four points (2-2—4) through those games, both of which being multi-point outings. In all, Robertson has totaled 21 points (11-10—21) in 16 career games played vs. San Jose, averaging 1.31 points per game and upholding a plus-minus rating of +12. He has tallied points in 13 of his 16 career games against them.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Roope Hintz (4-8—12, 9 GP) Jamie Benn (23-31—54, 56 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (6-6—12, 8 GP) David Perron (17-26—43, 58 GP)
Jason Robertson (2-2—4, 2 GP) Mikko Rantanen (20-19—39, 30 GP)
Jamie Benn (2-1—3, 2 GP) Matt Duchene (7-16—23, 28 GP)
 

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Rantanen scored Dallas' lone goal in their last game — a 2-1 shootout loss against Columbus — while skating in his 100th game with the Stars, his 114 points are the third most through a player’s first 100 games with the franchise, behind Dino Ciccarelli (127) and Neal Broten (120) according to NHL Stats. In all, Rantanen has registered 19 points (9-10—19) through 16 games played this season, averaging 1.19 points per game and carrying a plus-minus rating of +7. He leads Stars skaters this season in both goals (9) and points (19), while tied for the team lead in both power-play goals (2) and power-play points (5). Rantanen enters Saturday's matchup riding a four-game point streak, dating back to Oct. 29 against the Montreal Canadiens, earning five points (3-2—5) during that span. In his career against San Jose, Rantanen has compiled 39 points (20-19—39) in 30 games played, averaging 1.30 points per game and carries a plus-minus rating of +24. He enters Saturday's contest riding an eight-game point streak against the Sharks, earning 12 points (6-6—12) during that span. It is his second-longest active point streak against a single opponent, behind his 11-game point streak against the Vancouver Canucks. Rantanen's 39 career points vs. San Jose are tied for the 10th-best mark in the League among active skaters.

Sharks forward Michael Misa enters play Friday riding a three-game point streak, collecting four points (1-3—4) during that span. Through 17 games played this season, Misa has put up 10 points (3-7—10), tied for second on the team in scoring. Additionally, he leads the team in even-strength shooting percentage (13.5) and is tied for the team lead in even-strength scoring (2-5—7). Misa appeared in his first career game against the Stars on Oct. 5 — a 5-0 shutout loss — where he collected 15:22 of on ice time and went 5-for-11 at the faceoff dot for a 45 percent success rate.

First Shift 🏒

Thomas Harley has seized opportunity before.

When Miro Heiskanen missed 32 games with injury in the 2024-25 season, Harley had his best year. The lanky defenseman posted 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 78 games and followed that up with 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists) in 18 playoff games. It was a breakout campaign that helped Harley get a long-term contract extension.

So with Heiskanen now “day to day” with an upper body injury, Harley once again will be in the spotlight. He played a season-high 28:31 Thursday in a 2-1 shootout loss to Columbus. That was almost four minutes more than his average this season.

“He was good,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “I think he has been good.”

Harley is 25 and has played 283 NHL games plus another 130 in the AHL. He’s been training for this chance.

“I enjoy playing 26 a night plus first power play,” Harley said. “Hopefully, I can do all the things.”

Teammate Esa Lindell said Harley handled the challenge well the last time he got an opportunity.

“I think we do a good job of filling in,” Lindell said. “I think we all understand and play well together, and we like it when we get to play more.”

Lindell and Tyler Myers will likely see the most increase in minutes behind Harley, although Nils Lundkvist and Lian Bichsel also will get extended time. In addition, rookie Trey Taylor played his second NHL game and is expected to be back in on Saturday against the Sharks.

“I thought everybody stepped up,” said Myers.

Harley is averaging about 1:00 a game on the power play this season, typically filling in for Heiskanen once the first unit leaves. Two seasons ago, Harley averaged 2:23 on the power play, and even more in games when Heiskanen was absent. He did a good job of running the first unit, and that could be crucial if Heiskanen is out for a little while.

He is officially listed as “day to day,” but the use of Harley could go up if he is effective in this tryout.

“Every game is an audition,” Gulutzan said. “You are always working for more.”

Key Numbers 🔢

12

Both Hintz and Rantanen have streaks of 12 points against San Jose. Hintz has 4 goals and 8 assists in 9 consecutive games against San Jose. Rantanen has 6 goals and 6 assists in 8 games.

9-2-0

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger is 9-2-0 in his career against San Jose. Oettinger has a 2.53 GAA and .892 save percentage in that span.

56.6 percent

Dallas is first in the NHL in faceoff winning percentage at 56.6 percent. San Jose ranks 25th at 48.1 percent.

He Said It 📢

“We haven’t had a lot of consistency with the lines because guys are coming in and going out. But we’ve got to plug and play and just move forward. We pride ourselves on all guys doing the things that need to be done…the non-negotiable.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on the shifting forward group. Sam Steel was out last game and should return Saturday against San Jose. That will likely cause more shuffling.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Winnipeg Jets
November 12
7:00 PM CDT
American Airlines Center
Buffalo Sabres
November 14
7:00 PM CDT
American Airlines Center
Florida Panthers
November 15
7:00 PM CDT
American Airlines Center

 

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