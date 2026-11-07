Game Day Guide: Sharks vs Stars

First Shift 🏒

Thomas Harley has seized opportunity before.

When Miro Heiskanen missed 32 games with injury in the 2024-25 season, Harley had his best year. The lanky defenseman posted 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 78 games and followed that up with 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists) in 18 playoff games. It was a breakout campaign that helped Harley get a long-term contract extension.

So with Heiskanen now “day to day” with an upper body injury, Harley once again will be in the spotlight. He played a season-high 28:31 Thursday in a 2-1 shootout loss to Columbus. That was almost four minutes more than his average this season.

“He was good,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “I think he has been good.”

Harley is 25 and has played 283 NHL games plus another 130 in the AHL. He’s been training for this chance.

“I enjoy playing 26 a night plus first power play,” Harley said. “Hopefully, I can do all the things.”

Teammate Esa Lindell said Harley handled the challenge well the last time he got an opportunity.

“I think we do a good job of filling in,” Lindell said. “I think we all understand and play well together, and we like it when we get to play more.”

Lindell and Tyler Myers will likely see the most increase in minutes behind Harley, although Nils Lundkvist and Lian Bichsel also will get extended time. In addition, rookie Trey Taylor played his second NHL game and is expected to be back in on Saturday against the Sharks.

“I thought everybody stepped up,” said Myers.

Harley is averaging about 1:00 a game on the power play this season, typically filling in for Heiskanen once the first unit leaves. Two seasons ago, Harley averaged 2:23 on the power play, and even more in games when Heiskanen was absent. He did a good job of running the first unit, and that could be crucial if Heiskanen is out for a little while.

He is officially listed as “day to day,” but the use of Harley could go up if he is effective in this tryout.

“Every game is an audition,” Gulutzan said. “You are always working for more.”