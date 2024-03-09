Heika’s Take: Various Stars shine bright on way to rout of Ducks

Not only did the lads in Victory Green get balanced minutes before heading to Los Angeles to take on the Kings Saturday, they also saw several players find their mojo once again. Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists after a run in which he had just three points in 10 games. Chris Tanev scored his first goal in a Stars sweater and just his second of the year. And Miro Heiskanen tallied his sixth assist in the past two games.