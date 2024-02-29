FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Chris Tanev and the rights to goaltender Cole Brady in a three-team deal with the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames.
Stars acquire Chris Tanev and rights to Cole Brady
Tanev has recorded 67 points in 259 regular-season contests with a +73 rating and has played 14 NHL seasons with two clubs, Vancouver and Calgary
The below transactions were executed:
Trade #1 – The New Jersey Devils trade unsigned draft choice goaltender Cole Brady to the Calgary Flames in exchange for defenseman Chris Tanev. Furthermore, the Calgary Flames have agreed to retain 50% of all future obligations to Tanev’s contract for the 2023-24 season.
Trade #2 – The New Jersey Devils trade defenseman Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars in exchange for Dallas’ own 4th round selection in 2026. Furthermore, the New Jersey Devils have agreed to retain 50% of all future obligations to Tanev’s contract for the 2023-24 season.
Trade #3 – The Calgary Flames trade unsigned draft choice goaltender Cole Brady to the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenseman Artem Grushnikov, Dallas’ own 2nd round selection in 2024 and a conditional 3rd round selection in 2026 (Dallas’ own) if Dallas advances to the Stanley Cup Final in the 2024 playoffs (wins three rounds). If Dallas does not win three rounds in the 2024 playoffs, then no additional pick is transferred from Dallas to Calgary.
Tanev, 34, has recorded 14 points (1-13—14) in 56 regular-season contests with Calgary during the 2023-24 campaign while serving as an alternate captain for the Flames. He ranks second overall in the NHL in blocked shots (171) and ranks fourth on the Flames in plus/minus (+16) and fifth in average TOI per game (19:50).
“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to add a player of Chris’ caliber to our team,” Nill said. “He is a proven defenseman with postseason experience that is comfortable in all situations on the ice. Chris is one of the best penalty killers in the NHL and will be a tremendous asset to our special teams play.”
The 14-year NHL veteran has spent the last four seasons with the Flames, recording 67 points (10-57—67) in 259 regular-season contests with a +73 rating. Since joining Calgary for the 2020-21 campaign, his 566 blocked shots are the fourth-most by any player in the NHL, while his 749:46 shorthanded time on ice is the seventh-most.
The 6-foot-2, 193-pound blueliner has played 14 NHL seasons with two clubs (Vancouver and Calgary) and has amassed 185 points (32-153—185) in 773 regular-season contests. He has made five appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and has registered 11 points (1-10—11) in 41 postseason contests.
A native of Toronto, Ontario, Tanev was undrafted and originally signed as a free agent with Vancouver on May 31, 2010.
Brady, 23, has made nine appearances with UMass in 2023-24, posting a 4-2-2 record with a 3.04 goals-against average and .886 save percentage. As a junior in 2022-23, Brady went 4-5-0 with a 3.10 GAA and .907 SV% in 12 appearances with the Minutemen. Prior to his time at UMass, the Pickering, Ontario native spent two years (2020-22) at Arizona State.
Brady was originally selected by New Jersey in the fifth round (127th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.