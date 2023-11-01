First Shift: Stars kick off intriguing West Canada trip against struggling Flames

The old adage is if you are out of a playoff spot at U.S. Thanksgiving, you’re probably going to miss the postseason cut. The math supports that theory. And while it has been proven wrong in recent years, it certainly creates additional weight for a team who is struggling. The Stars are off to a 5-1-1 start, and that helps, but they also believe they have been inconsistent so far this season, and are hoping to show improvement on the upcoming three-game road trip through Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver.