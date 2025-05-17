Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on Game 6 of the Second Round against Winnipeg

2425 GDG r2g6 517 vs WPG
By Stars Staff

Second Round: Game 6

When: Saturday, May 17 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ABC, ESPN+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Suites

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

Pregame Band: Justin Ross & Deadwood Revival

Doors Open: 5:30 PM CT

Dallas Stars
Winnipeg Jets
Record
7-5 (5-1 Home)
6-6 (0-5 Away)
Power Play
29.0% (11-for-38)
18.6% (8-for-43)
Penalty Kill
86.1% (37-for-43)
75.6% (31-for-41)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets Saturday night for Game 6 of their Second Round series. The Stars have a 25-22 all-time record in Game 6s including a 13-13 record at home, while Winnipeg is 0-3 in Game 6s with a 0-2 record on the road.
  • This is the first series between the Stars and Jets in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Dallas currently leads the series 3-2. When the Stars lead a best-of-seven series 3-2 they are 22-3 and 8-2 when starting on the road, while the Jets are 0-1 when trailing a series 3-2 and 0-1 when starting the series at home.
  • The Stars hold a 5-1 record on home ice this postseason, winning five consecutive games at American Airlines Center. Over that span, the Stars have outscored their opponents 22-10 on home ice. Entering play Friday, Dallas' five wins on home ice this postseason are tied for the second most among playoffs teams.
  • Defenseman Esa Lindell ranks second among Dallas defensemen in time on ice per game (24:34) through 12 playoff games. Lindell’s 58:52 of total shorthanded ice time and 4:54 of shorthanded ice time per game this postseason led all NHL skaters entering play Friday. Also entering play Friday, Lindell was leading the NHL with 34 blocked shots this postseason.
  • Defenseman Thomas Harley has nine points (3-6—9) in 12 games this postseason, which ranked third on both the Stars and among all NHL defensemen entering play Friday. Harley is riding a six-game point streak on home ice, earning seven points (3-4—7) in those games. Among NHL defensemen, his seven points at home in the playoffs are tied for the league lead.

Records vs Winnipeg🏒

All-time regular-season record
All-time postseason record
33-22-5 Overall | 19-9-2 Home | 14-13-3 Away

0-0 Series | 3-2 Overall | 2-0 Home | 1-2 Away


Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Mikko Rantanen has registered 16 points (6-10—16) in 10 playoff games against the Jets, averaging better than a point per game against them (1.60). His 16 postseason points against Winnipeg top all active NHL skaters. Rantanen has tallied 11 points (5-6—11) in six home games this postseason. His 11 home points were the second-most in NHL this postseason entering play Friday. Rantanen led all NHL skaters in postseason scoring entering play Friday, totaling 19 points (9-10—19) in 12 games. Rantanen’s nine goals were also the most in the league entering play Friday and his 10 assists were tied for fourth.

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck became one of three goaltenders this postseason to earn two shutouts. Hellebuyck's two shutouts both came on home ice in Game 2 and Game 4 against Dallas, where he stopped 43 shots over those games. In all, he carries a .863 save percentage along with a 3.18 goals-against average through 12 games this postseason.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars are in the middle of their eighth playoff series in three years, so they seem pretty comfortable.

Yes, there will be a lot on the line on Saturday with a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven series against the Winnipeg Jets with Game 6 at home, but coach Pete DeBoer said the team likes the pressure and the opportunity.

“I think, if anything, it's exactly what I thought it would be,” DeBoer said of the back and forth in a series with the team that had the best regular season record in the NHL. “If you're playing the Presidents' Trophy winning team, the best team in the regular season, the best defensive team in the regular season…I mean, their analytics were very good on both ends of the puck. So we've gotten exactly what we expected to get. And so that's why I don't think there's any surprise we're in the spot we're in and excited about a chance to win this at home in Game 6.”

The Stars battled through a tough Colorado series and won on home ice in Game 7. This is kinda like a Game 7, because Dallas has lost its last two games in Winnipeg and been outscored 8-0 in the process. In fact, the Stars are 5-1 at American Airlines Center in the playoffs with 3.83 goals per game and a GAA of 2.50. Winnipeg, meanwhile, is 0-5 on the road in the playoffs with 1.60 goals per game and a 5.00 GAA. It’s been night and day for both teams, but DeBoer said those are just numbers.

“Listen, our home rink is a big advantage for us. Our home crowd's a big advantage for us. It has been my entire time here,” DeBoer said. “We have to approach this like a Game 7, even though we have the luxury of it not being a Game 7, and make sure that we know they're going to be there, the fans are going to be there, that environment's going to be there. We've got to take advantage of that.”

The Stars saw defenseman Miro Heiskanen return to the lineup two games ago after battling a lengthy absence caused by a knee injury, and DeBoer said the veteran leader looked better in Game 2 than he did in Game 1. Heiskanen saw his minutes go up to 18:33 from 15 in the first game, and that’s still significantly lower than the 25 or so he has played in past playoff runs.

“He started to do what he does,” DeBoer said. “He started to grab the puck and transition it up the ice and break down the other team's defense, which is important in this series. Everybody is above everybody else, so you need that push from the back end, the Harleys, the Heiskanens, that's a key piece.”

To give Heiskanen a cushion in his two games, the Stars have used an alignment of seven defensemen instead of the usual six. While there will be discussion of changing that back to six defensemen with 12 forwards, DeBoer said there still are advantages to having an extra guy on the blue line as Heiskanen shakes the rust off.

“I think it all depends,” DeBoer said. “If we go to 12 and six, we have to be comfortable that Miro is going to play 20-plus minutes a night and not just comfortably, but can he bring to the table what he brings to us with his skating and his transition and things at 20-plus minutes? I mean, we've done it two games, we won one and we lost one. I don't see our group being fatigued. Miro's gone from 15 to 18 minutes, so we'll have to see how he feels tomorrow.”

One of the things taking a forward out of the lineup has done is given DeBoer the opportunity to scale up the minutes of playoff scoring leader Rantanen, so that’s also something that will be in the conversation.

Whatever happens, the game is expected to have some incredible intensity. The two teams battled physically in the third period in Game 5 and Stars captain Jamie Benn received a misconduct penalty and a $5,000 fine for an altercation with Winnipeg captain Mark Scheifele. DeBoer sees that as two familiar rivals getting to a good place in a series.

“I think that's normal,” DeBoer said. “I mean, that hatred grows in a series as the games go on. And the deeper you get in the playoffs there's a lot at stake. I think that's the beauty of hockey, that's what separates it from a lot of other sports is that physical emotion that the guys play with at this time of year.”

Key Numbers 🔢

76:20

Dallas leads the NHL in shorthanded time on ice at 76:20. The Stars have been shorthanded a league-leading 43 times but rank third in penalty kill success at 86.1 percent.

18

Stars forward Rantanen has 18 shots on goal at home and 18 shots on the road in the playoffs. He has 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) at home and 8 points (4 goals, 4 assists) on the road.

541

Winnipeg leads the NHL playoffs in hits with 541. The Jets had 52 in Game 5 to 33 for the Stars. Adam Lowry leads the playoffs with 57.

He Said It 📢

“I think we have a real honesty to our group, they're willing to accept some hard coaching and some honest feedback on what we have to fix. They don't get offended by that, and they usually get it fixed for the next night.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on why his team has a history of bouncing back well from losses

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
May 7
8:30 PM CT
Canada Life Centre
May 9
8:30 PM CT
Canada Life Centre
May 11
3:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
May 13
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
May 15
8:30 PM CT
Canada Life Centre
Game 6
May 17
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 7
May 19
TBD
Canada Life Centre

Related Content

DAL at WPG | Recap

DAL@WPG Postgame: Esa Lindell

DAL@WPG Postgame: Matt Duchene

DAL@WPG Postgame: Tyler Seguin

DAL@WPG Postgame: Pete DeBoer

Heika’s Take: Flat, undisciplined play dooms Stars in Game 5 loss to Jets

All in the details: Stars penalty kill providing firm foundation for playoff success

Heika’s Take: Heiskanen’s return, Granlund’s hat trick helps Stars surge to 3-1 series lead

5/16/25 Travel Day: Pete DeBoer

News Feed

NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Winnipeg Jets Game 7 on May 19

Heika’s Take: Flat, undisciplined play dooms Stars in Game 5 loss to Jets

NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Winnipeg Jets Game 6 on May 17

Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets

All in the details: Stars penalty kill providing firm foundation for playoff success

Heika’s Take: Heiskanen’s return, Granlund’s hat trick helps Stars surge to 3-1 series lead

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets

Perfect timing: Alexander Petrovic becoming important piece of Stars’ blue line

Heika’s Take: Stars take advantage of home ice, dominate in Game 3 win

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets

“They’re buzzing”: After gaining valuable split, Stars excited to get back to home fans

Heika’s Take: Stars put together lopsided effort in Game 2 loss to Jets

NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Winnipeg Jets Game 5 on May 15

Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets

Robo’s return: How Jason Robertson seamlessly slid back into the lineup in Game 1

Heika’s Take: Rantanen’s historic run continues as Stars open Second Round with win

Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets

Ready for the road: Why starting the Second Round away from home could be good for Dallas