Game Day Guide: Stars vs Winnipeg

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on Game 3 of the Second Round against Winnipeg

By Stars Staff

Second Round: Game 3

When: Sunday, May 11 at 3:30 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: TBS, truTV, MAX

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Dallas Stars
Winnipeg Jets
Record
5-4 (3-1 Home)
5-4 (0-3 Away)
Power Play
28.6% (8-for-28)
19.4% (6-for-31)
Penalty Kill
87.1% (27-for-31)
87.1% (27-for-31)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets Sunday afternoon for Game 3 of their Second Round series. The Stars have a 27-38 all-time record in Game 3s including a 14-21 record at home, while Winnipeg is 3-8 in Game 3s with a 1-6 record on the road.
  • This is the first series between the Stars and Jets in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Dallas and Winnipeg are tied at 1-1 in the series. When a best-of-seven series is tied 1-1 the Stars are 19-16 and 7-12 when starting on the road, while the Jets are 1-3 and 0-2 when starting the series at home.
  • Dallas has four wins when trailing after the first and second period this postseason. One win when trailing after the first and three wins when trailing after two periods. Dallas' three wins when trailing after 40 minutes of play is tied for the most this postseason with the Edmonton Oilers.
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger has logged a .910 save percentage and 2.78 goals-against average this postseason. Among netminders to play in at least two games this postseason, Oettinger’s save percentage was the sixth-best mark in the league entering play Saturday. Oettinger has made a league-leading 254 saves this postseason, which was 64 more than the second-ranked netminder entering play Saturday (Logan Thompson, 190).
  • Defenseman Thomas Harley tallied an assist in Game 1 against the Jets and now has six points (2-4—6) in nine games this postseason, which ranked fourth on the Stars and was tied for fourth among all NHL defensemen entering play Saturday. Harley’s six points this postseason are already the second-most in his playoff career, trailing only the nine points (1-8—9) he had in 2023 with Dallas. Harley has also totaled 247:15 of ice time this postseason, which led all NHL skaters this postseason entering play Saturday and was more than 20 more minutes than the second-ranked player (Dylan Samberg, 224:51).

Records vs Winnipeg🏒

All-time regular-season record
All-time postseason record
33-22-5 Overall | 19-9-2 Home | 14-13-3 Away

0-0 Series | 1-1 Overall | 0-0 Home | 1-1 Away


Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Roope Hintz has 15 points (5-10—15) in his last 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games dating back to May 9, 2024 against the Colorado Avalanche. This includes tying the NHL record for points in a period with four (2-2—4) in the second period against Colorado in Game 6. Hintz enters Sunday's contest having totaled eight points (4-4—8) in nine postseason games this season, which is second on Dallas' roster behind Mikko Rantanen (8-7—15). Hintz has also gone 75-for-145 at the face-off dot this postseason which tops all Stars skaters in both total face-offs taken and face-off wins.

Jets forward Mark Scheifele has registered two points (1-1—2) in his last two games against the Stars. He has eight points (3-5—8) in seven postseason games played this season. His eight playoff points rank second among Jets skaters behind Kyle Connor (4-8—12). Scheifele leads active Winnipeg skaters in all-time playoff points with 46 points (24-22—46) in 49 games. In his regular season career against Dallas, Scheifele has tallied 49 points (22-27—49) in 44 games.

First Shift 🏒

Pete DeBoer was asked on Saturday about his team’s lack of depth scoring in the playoffs with the caveat that “three forwards are driving the whole show” right now.

DeBoer quickly responded, “I would argue that one guy has scored for us lately. You’re being kind.”

That one guy has been pretty spectacular. Rantanen leads all playoff scorers with 8 goals and 15 points in 9 games. That was huge in pushing the Stars to a 4-3 series win over Colorado and giving the team an important Game 1 win against Winnipeg. And, truth be told, Hintz has been helping a lot. Rantanen’s regular center has 4 goals and 4 assists for 8 points in 9 games, so he deserves some credit.

But the point is real: one of the best depth scoring teams in the NHL during the regular season is seeing little goal support in the playoffs. Matt Duchene, who led the Stars with 82 points (30 goals, 52 assists) in 82 regular-season games, has 0 goals and 4 assists in 9 playoff games. Jamie Benn, who had 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists) in the regular season, has 2 points (1 goal, 1 assist). Mason Marchment had 22 goals during the regular season but has just 1 in the playoffs. Mikael Granlund tallied 66 points between San Jose and Dallas, but has just 2 in 9 games so far.

“We need guys to get on the board, but you also have to understand that Winnipeg is the best defensive team in the league and it’s not going to be easy,” DeBoer said. “We might not get guys lighting it up this series, we might have to win 1-0, 2-1. It would be great if everyone was scoring, but it’s more important that we’re winning games.”

The Jets led the NHL in goals against per game this season at 2.32. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck was a huge reason why as he is expected to win the Vezina Trophy after posting a 47-12-3 record with a 2.00 GAA and .925 save percentage. Dallas ranked third in goal scoring at 3.35 goals per game, in large part because it boasted such fantastic depth.

Both teams have been challenged in the playoffs. The Stars are 13th in postseason scoring at 2.67 goals per game. They’ve also been shut out twice after only being blanked once during the regular season. The Jets are 10th in GAA at 3.33. Hellebuyck struggled mightily on the road against St. Louis, posting an 0-3 record and being pulled in each game. He had a 7.24 GAA and .758 save percentage at Enterprise Center, so there is a spotlight on what he will do Sunday at American Airlines Center.

He said that he and the team feel good after a 4-0 home win over the Stars on Friday.

“It helps because we’re playing our game and we know what it looks like and we know what it feels like,” Hellebuyck told reporters in Winnipeg. “That being said, we’ve got to wipe it and go play a hard road game. It’s never easy on the road, especially at playoff time.”

Duchene said he and his teammates were disappointed with the shutout Friday, but that they know how good Hellebuyck is and how they can beat him.

"He was great,” Duchene said. “I also think it wasn't our best game. We did enough to score some goals and he made some big saves. We know that's not our A-game, it's not our best. Game 1 was solid and we want to go back home and get ready for that."

And that means finding a way to get goals from a few more players.

"We need everyone to pitch in,” said Wyatt Johnston. “It can't just be Mikko scoring all those goals. We need everyone. It's so important, and that's what makes us such a good team is our depth and how we can get goals from everyone. That's definitely an important thing for us. It's crucial to have everyone chipping in and pulling their weight."

There is a chance the team can improve as the playoffs go on. Miro Heiskanen, who has been out since late January following knee surgery, is not expected to play in Game 3. However, Tyler Seguin is coming off hip surgery, so he is hoping to get better as the playoffs continue. Jason Robertson missed the First Round with a lower-body injury and has played in two games against Winnipeg. He played 17:08 and had two shots on goal in Game 2, so that was a step forward.

“I thought he was a lot better in Game 2 than Game 1,” DeBoer said of Robertson. “He started to look dangerous again. That’s a good sign for us, because he’s one of those guys who is going to have to chip in.”

Getting Heiskanen back would be a huge boost, but DeBoer said the team can’t wait for that. After all, they have found a way to win without their best defenseman for the past 40-something games, so they should be able to continue that.

“We’ve played without Miro for three and a half months. We’re still scratching and clawing and finding ways to hang in there,” DeBoer said. “When he comes back, it’s going to be a good day. But even when he comes back, he’s been out for three and a half months. He’s going to help immediately, but we’re going to have to temper our expectations.”

In the meantime, a couple of extra goals could do wonders for the Stars.

Key Numbers 🔢

31

Dallas has been shorthanded 31 times in nine playoff games, tied with the Jets for most in the NHL this postseason. The Stars rank second in penalty kill success rate at 87.1 percent.

27

Stars defenseman Esa Lindell is tied for first in the playoffs with 27 blocked shots in 9 games.

27:28

Stars defenseman Harley ranks second in the playoffs in average time on ice per game at 27:28. He averaged 23:52 last season. Heiskanen led the Stars in playoff time on ice last season at 28:11.

He Said It 📢

“The emotional roller coaster that you ride nightly. That’s pro sports in general, but it’s a whole other level when it comes to playoffs. It’s an exhausting ride, it’s exhilarating and you wouldn’t trade it, but it is exhausting.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer when asked what the hardest thing for people outside of the locker room to understand about playoff runs

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
May 7
8:30 PM CT
Canada Life Centre
May 9
8:30 PM CT
Canada Life Centre
Game 3
May 11
3:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 4
May 13
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 5
May 15
8:30 PM CT
Canada Life Centre
Game 6
May 17
TBD
American Airlines Center
TBD
Game 7
May 19
TBD
Canada Life Centre

