FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets has been set for 8:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 15 at Canada Life Centre.
NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Winnipeg Jets Game 5 on May 15
The game will be televised on TNT, truTV, MAX, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.
As details become available on playoff schedule, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com.Playoffs.