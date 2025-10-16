Game Day Guide: Stars vs Canucks

View the latest information on the matchup against Vancouver, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

By Stars Staff

When: Thursday, October 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Vancouver Canucks
Record
3-0-0 (1-0-0 Home)
1-2-0 (0-1-0 Away)
Rank
6 Points (2nd in Central)
2 Points (6th in Pacific)
Power Play
33.3% (3-for-9)
0.0% (0-for-7)
Penalty Kill
76.9% (10-for-13)
91.7% (11-for-12)
Last 10 Games
3-0-0
1-2-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Vancouver Canucks Thursday night for the first of three games they will play against the Canucks this season and the first time the two teams are playing each other in Dallas this year. The teams will face each other again on Nov. 20 in Vancouver.
  • Dallas is 100-75-30 all-time vs. Vancouver, including a 55-33-15 record on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in their last five games played against the Canucks (4-0-1), dating back to December 21, 2023, outscoring Vancouver 21-14 during that span.
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen enters Thursday's game riding a nine-game point streak against the Canucks, earning 13 points (8-5—13) during that span. In 21 career games vs. Vancouver, Rantanen has tallied 32 points (16-16—32), earning points in all but three games. His 1.52 points per game average ranks fifth in the league among active skaters who have played Vancouver at least 10 times in their career.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has recorded 10 points (1-9—10) in 13 career games against Vancouver. Heiskanen's 10 points and 25:17 time on-ice per game played against the Canucks top active Stars defensemen.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikko Rantanen (8-5—13, 9 GP)
Jamie Benn (17-21—38, 44 GP)
Jason Robertson (4-5—9, 5 GP)
Matt Duchene (15-18—33, 48 GP)
Matt Duchene (1-4—5, 3 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (16-16—32, 21 GP)
Thomas Harley (1-2—3, 3 GP)
Tyler Seguin (10-20—30, 30 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars defenseman Thomas Harley enters Thursday's game tied with Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen for the team leading in scoring, totaling five points (1-4—5) through the first three games of the season. His five points are his most through his first three games played of a season in his career, and it’s also the first time he has begun a season with at least a point in each of the first three games he has played. Harley played in his 200th NHL game in the Stars’ last game against the Wild. In reaching the milestone, Harley became the 24th skater and fourth defenseman drafted in 2019 to play in 200 NHL games, and the 39th defenseman in franchise history to play in 200 games for the Stars. In his career against Vancouver, Harley has registered five points (2-3—5) in eight games played and currently rides a three-game point streak against them (1-2—3).

Canucks forward Elias Pettersson enters Thursday's matchup with 15 points (6-9—15) and a plus-minus rating of +5 through 16 career games against the Stars. Since debuting in 2018-19, Pettersson leads active Vancouver skaters in points (185-273—458) and plus-minus rating (+46), while ranking ninth all-time in franchise points.

First Shift 🏒

Wyatt Johnston made a smart play on Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild.

The 22-year-old forward was on the power play, noticed that an opposing defenseman had lost his stick, and then took advantage in the moment. Johnston stick-handled around Jake Middleton and then lifted a puck past goalie Filip Gustavsson and just inside the far post for a highlight-reel goal. It was a display of patience and agility, and it likely was born of years of preparation.

“He’s been around long enough to pick things up. He’s a talented player, so he knows when there is an opportunity,” said teammate Robertson. “It’s just practice, reps, eliminating doubt. You work on that and then you react once you get in the game.”

Head coach Glen Gulutzan said he often puts his smarter players together, because he knows they will play off of each other. He was referencing Johnston and Robertson last week as an example of how two creative players can play off one another.

The same thing is true for Seguin and Duchene or Hintz and Rantanen. By creating these pairs, Gulutzan is helping the team average five goals per game through the first week of the regular season. “We don’t need a lot of chances to score goals, so that’s a good thing,” he said.

The Stars are just three games into Gulutzan’s tenure, and they're already being forced to adjust. Benn has been out since training camp after having surgery to repair a collapsed lung. Duchene got hit hard on Tuesday and had to come out of the game against Minnesota. He didn’t practice Wednesday, but he hasn’t been ruled out for Thursday’s game against Vancouver.

“I would call Dutchy day-to-day. I wouldn’t rule him out even for [Vancouver],” Gulutzan said. “We’ll see how he feels and tomorrow morning will be a better indicator.”

If Duchene can’t play, that just means more minutes for Johnston, who leads the Stars with three goals in three games.

“I’d like to get a little more stability, but when you have this many high hockey IQ guys, it’s helped us,” Gulutzan said of the line juggling he is doing right now. “You’ve got to watch it, because stability is good, too.”

Gulutzan said he’s not a coach who likes to match against the opposition, and one of the reasons is because the forward depth is so smart.

“With our depth, I’m more an advocate of getting good rhythm from our team than reacting to what the other team is doing,” Gulutzan said. “I expect our guys to know who they are playing against. Let’s say we get three injuries or four injuries, I like to give our guys confidence that they can go out and play against anybody.”

As for Johnston, the coach likes to use him in every role.

“You don’t see him flying around out there, but you see him interrupting all of the plays,” Gulutzan said of Johnston’s strong defensive play. “That’s usually just the cerebral angling hockey-playerish type of things. I can remember Jere Lehtinen was like that. They’re just all over you without blazing speed or anything like that.”

“It’s that hockey IQ,” he added. “And it will only get better.”

Key Numbers 🔢

32

Stars forward Mikko Rantanen has 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 21 career games against the Canucks.

88 percent

Tyler Seguin won 88 percent of his faceoffs (7-of-8) against Minnesota on Tuesday.

Plus-4

Stars forward Jason Robertson is plus-4 through three games.

He Said It 📢

“What he does as good as almost any defenseman I’ve seen in the league is end plays, especially below the hashmarks and the goal line. That skillset lends itself to playoff hockey.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on 21-year-old defenseman Lian Bichsel

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
St. Louis Blues
October 18
6:00 p.m.
Enterprise Center
Columbus Blue Jackets
October 21
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Los Angeles Kings
October 23
8:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center

