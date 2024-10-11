Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks announce enhanced food lineup at American Airlines Center 

DALLAS (October 11, 2024) -- The Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks have partnered to dramatically enhance the arena food experience at American Airlines Center. Beginning this season, fans can enjoy new food options throughout the arena with award-winning recipes and exciting culinary collaborations. With the teams’ fans top of mind, the hand-crafted menu will match the Stars’ and Mavs’ championship aspirations.
The two teams worked closely with Levy, American Airlines Center’s hospitality partner, and 50 Eggs Hospitality Group to upgrade the overall food experience.
“We’re thrilled that our fans will be able to choose from a wide array of fantastic food when they come to a Dallas Stars game,” added Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. “Championship-level teams on the ice and on the court go well with championship-level food, and our fans deserve it. We’re thankful to our partners at the Mavericks, Levy, and 50 Eggs Hospitality for coming together to make it all happen.”
“We are excited to offer these new high-quality food options for our fans,” said Patrick Dumont, governor of the Mavericks. “These enhancements are the beginning of our effort to reimagine the experience at American Airlines Center. We are pleased our fans will be able to enjoy these new offerings for the 2024-2025 season and we look forward to sharing more of our plans in the months to come.”
John Kunkel’s award-winning 50 Eggs Hospitality, named as one of “Coolest Multi-Concept Companies in the Land,” by Restaurant Hospitality Magazine and the team behind concepts like Yardbird, Chica, and Wakuda, will roll out their flavor-packed hand-breaded chicken tenders from their wildly popular Spring Chicken restaurant and have been instrumental in developing the vision for the new elevated menu alongside Levy and the American Airlines Center.
For pizza, the venue’s most-ordered item, 50 Eggs brought in Chef Frank Bonanno who has been nominated for multiple James Beard Foundation Awards, including Outstanding Restaurateur, and whose restaurants are recommended by the Michelin Guide. Chef Bonanno will be serving a freshly spun and hand-stretched pizza using only the finest ingredients. His pizza will be available in both cheese and pepperoni at Bonanno Brothers Pizzeria throughout the arena.
“We are excited to be working with ownership and Levy to give the fans something very special,” said Kunkel. “Together we are taking the food to the next level using only the best ingredients made from scratch.”
Those delicious offerings are not the only upgraded items coming to the Metroplex’s home for basketball and hockey this season. A Texas-sized Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich made from 44 Farms shaved rib-eye, Niman Ranch hot dogs featuring the highest quality beef, artisan handmade jumbo pretzels from Ben’s Pretzels, dulce de leche churros courtesy of The Churro Factory, and street tacos (carne asada, chicken carnitas, or al pastor) that will use La Norteña Tortilla’s preservative-free corn tortillas, as well as Levy’s signature smash burger, will all be available for fans to sink their teeth into.
It also would not be a Texas feast without an array of mouth-watering BBQ dishes. Zavala’s BBQ, named to D Magazine‘s “Best Restaurants in Dallas Right Now” for 2023 and twice recognized on The Dallas Observer’s “Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas” list (2022 and 2021), will continue bringing the smoke to American Airlines Center with favorites such as brisket, ribs, sausage, and more.
The new cuisine will be available starting Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Dallas Stars’ regular season home opener against the New York Islanders.
The 2024-25 American Airlines Center signature food menu:
- Bonanno Brothers Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza
- Chef Frank Bonanno will use ingredients such as Caputo 00 flour, authentic Italian mozzarella and parmesan, Burke pepperoni, and fresh full red tomato sauce for a new take on the American Airlines Center fan favorite.
- Chicken Tenders by Spring Chicken
- Hand-breaded fresh chicken tenderloins crafted in collaboration with the James Beard award-winning recipe from 50 Eggs Hospitality's Yardbird restaurant.
- All-Beef Hot Dog
- Niman Ranch all-beef hot dogs are smoked over hickory wood, resulting in a flavorful and fresh frank without any added nitrates or nitrites. The dogs will be served on signature brioche buns baked by Signature Baking Company, which has been a staple of the Metroplex since 1978.
- Zavala’s BBQ
- Consistently ranked as one of the best BBQ joints in the DFW area, Zavala’s will bring brisket, sausage, ribs, and more to the venue with its signature backyard-smoking style.
- Artisan Soft Pretzels
- Handmade on-site using an authentic Amish recipe, these premium soft pretzels from Ben’s Pretzels are light, fluffy, and lightly salted with a special imported German pretzel salt. The are no harsh preservatives or ingredients and all pretzels are egg, dairy, and nut free.
- Dulce de Leche Churros
- Created in collaboration with local small business The Churro Factory, these tasty treats will have the perfect blend of crispy, golden dough and rich, creamy sweetness.
- Texas-Sized Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
* A Texas-sized rendition of the Philadelphia classic, the sandwich will include all-natural black angus beef from 44 Farms, a Cameron, Texas, family-owned operation with more than 100 years of experience providing a delicious, wholesome, and enjoyable eating experience. The sandwiches will be served with white American cheese and provolone cheese, sautéed white onions, and wrapped in a signature baking fresh French baguette from Signature Baking Company.
* Street Tacos
* Using preservative-free corn tortillas from La Norteña Tortillas, fans can choose from three different options:
* <strong>Carne Asada:</strong> Carne asada, cilantro-onions, avocado salsa
* <strong>Chicken Carnitas Taco:</strong> Chicken carnitas, cilantro-onions, tomatillo salsa
* <strong>Tacos al Pastor:</strong> Shaved pastor meat, cilantro-onions, grilled pineapple, salsa taquera
* <strong>Signature Smash Burger</strong>
* The burger has been reimagined with a custom beef blend from Buckhead Meat Co. and includes American cheese, Levy secret sauce, and bread and butter pickles nestled between a signature baking brioche hamburger bun from Signature Baking Company.