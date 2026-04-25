Game Day Guide: Stars at Wild

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on Game 4 of the First Round against Minnesota

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By Stars Staff

First Round: Game 4

When: Saturday, April 25 at 4:30 p.m.

Where: Grand Casino Arena

TV: TNTtruTVHBO MAXVictory+ 

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: Little Woodrow's

 
Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild
Record
2-1 (1-0 Away)
1-2 (0-1 Home)
Power Play
35.3% (6-for-17)
20.0% (3-for-15)
Penalty Kill
80.0% (12-for-15)
64.7% (11-for-17)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wild Saturday night for Game 4 of their First Round series. The Stars defeated the Wild in both Game 3 on April 22 (4-3 2OTW) and Game 2 on April 20 (4-2 W) while falling short in Game 1 on April 18 (6-1 L).
  • In the postseason, Dallas is 10-5 all-time vs. Minnesota, including a 5-2 mark on the road. In the regular season, the Stars are 56-29-13 all-time against the Wild, with a 21-21-6 mark on the road. Dallas has a 39-28 all-time record in Game 4s including a 17-14 record on the road, while Minnesota is 4-13 in Game 4s with an 3-10 record on home ice.
  • The Stars currently lead the series 2-1. When Dallas leads a best-of-seven series 2-1 they are 19-7 and 11-2 when starting at home, while Minnesota is 3-5 when trailing a series 2-1 and 3-5 when starting the series on the road.
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston enters Saturday’s contest riding a four-game postseason point streak vs. Minnesota, earning six points (4-2—6) during that span, including putting up a goal, which was the game-winning goal in 2OT, and an assist in Game 3 on April 22. In all, Johnston has collected seven points (4-3—7) through nine career playoff games against the Wild, averaging 20:02 of time on ice per game and tallying two game-winning goals.
  • Forward Jason Robertson enters Saturday’s matchup riding a six-game playoff point streak against the Wild, collecting nine points (4-5—9) during that span, including putting up three points (1-2—3) in Game 3 on April 22. In all, Robertson has posted 12 points (5-7—12) in nine career postseason games played vs. Minnesota, averaging 1.33 points per game.

Records vs Minnesota 🏒

All-Time Regular-Season Record
All-Time Postseason Record
 

56-29-13 Overall | 35-8-7 Home | 21-21-6 Away

 

2-0 Series | 10-5 Overall | 5-3 Home | 5-2 Away

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Matt Duchene registered three points (1-2—3) in Game 3 on April 22 and now has five points (3-2—5) in his last two games played. His three-point performance in Game 3 was the second-most he has recorded in a single postseason game in his career, trailing the four points (1-3—4) he put up in 2019 with Columbus. Entering play Friday, Duchene's five postseason points are tied for the League lead. Duchene also has scored two goals on the power play this postseason, which was tied for the League lead entering play Friday. In his playoff career against Minnesota, Duchene has totaled eight points (2-6—8) in five games played, averaging 20:54 of time on ice per game and 1.60 points per game. His 1.60 points per game against them ranks second among active NHL skaters, trailing teammate Roope Hintz (2.00).

Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek scored a goal in Game 3 on April 22 and now enters Saturday's contest riding a three-game playoff point streak, earning five points (3-2—5) during that span. His five points through the first three games of the postseason are the most among Wild skaters and are tied for the League lead entering play Friday. In Game 1 against the Stars on April 18, Eriksson Ek recorded three points (2-1—3) tying his postseason career high in a single game (also: May 4, 2022). In his postseason career against Dallas, Eriksson Ek has totaled five points (3-2—5) in four games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +4 and averaging 18:26 of time on ice per game.

First Shift 🏒

Arttu Hyry is an example of one of the things the Stars do best as an organization.

Dallas signed Hyry as a free agent out of Karpat in Finalnd in 2024 and has developed the versatile forward over the past two seasons. Now, he’s ready to step up and help the big team in a key playoff series against the Minnesota Wild.

“He’s big, he’s a good skater, great on faceoffs, smart,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “He’s got the whole package, so it’s just a matter of giving him the opportunity and trusting what he can do.”

In Game 3, Hyry (pronounced hoo-roo) played 20:34, more than Jamie Benn, Justin Hryckowian, Colin Blackwell and Oskar Bäck. He was a huge part of the penalty kill, especially in overtime, and he won 12-of-23 faceoffs. That’s high cotton for a first-year playoff performer.

The 24-year-old played 20 playoff games over four seasons in the Finnish Elite League and then was a key part of the Texas Stars in 14 AHL playoff games last season. That has helped prepare him for this test.

“I feel like the last couple of springs have helped me,” he said. “The first one [in Finland] was good and I followed that up with the World Championships. Then last spring, in the AHL, those were meaningful games.”

Hyry played for Neil Graham, who coached the Texas Stars last season and is now the assistant coach for the Dallas Stars. That has helped his transition. So has the fact several players from that team have advanced – and the room is full of fellow Finns. Dallas has the strongest Finnish heritage in the NHL with Esa Lindell, Miro Heiskanen, Mikko Rantanen and Hintz.

Hintz is an interesting force. His absence is the reason Hyry received a chance, and the two play similar games. They are both big two-way forwards who are good on faceoffs.

“The good thing about all of the injuries we have had this year is we got to see different guys,” Gulutzan said. “With the last injury to Roope and the injury at the Olympics with [Radek Faksa], it allowed us to bring Artty up and give him some runway to see what he could do.”

He took it and ran. And while he was a healthy scratch in Game 1, he came back in Game 2 and has helped Dallas win two in a row.

Wednesday’s double overtime game ended at about 1 in the morning, and Hyry said that was a new one.

“I’ve never before played until 1 a.m,” he said. “That’s the longest game I’ve played in. It was an awesome experience to have.”

Was it awesome when you’re killing two penalties in overtime?

“You try to just play hockey, trust your PK, trust your team,” he said. “You can’t think about it too much or you will panic for sure.”

But he didn’t, and that is a great part of getting players like Hyry to add to the soup. When Hintz returns from his lower body injury (he’s skating right now), the coaches will have to make a decision. If they scratch Hyry again, they at least know what they have.

“That was the plan,” Gulutrzan said. “When he got up, we were like, `We’re going to play him and we’re going to see what he does.’ He’s played good hockey in the games where we brought him up. He’s been a positive force.”

Key Numbers 🔢

10.2

Minnesota is second best in the playoffs so far with just 10.2 giveaways per game. Dallas is third best at 11.5.

60

Johnston will play his 60th playoff game Saturday and he is just 22. Harley played his 60th playoff game in Game 3 and he’s still just 24. Heiskanen has 96 post-season contests and he is 26.

31:02

Stars defenseman Heiskanen is third in the NHL in time on ice in the playoffs at 31:02 per game. Minnesota’s Quinn Hughes is second at 32:17.

He Said It 📢

“The team that gets to its discipline quickest usually has the best chance to get out of the series. We all know that. Usually these things settle down a little bit on their own as the games go along in a series.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on the fact there were a combined 15 power plays in Game 3, and how his team will address that before Game 4.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Game 5
April 28
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Game 6
April 30
TBD
Grand Casino Arena
TBD
Game 7
May 2
TBD
American Airlines Center
TBD

 

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