To paraphrase the great Tony D’Amato in the film Any Given Sunday: The inches the Stars need are everywhere around them…now they just have to claw with their fingernails to find those inches.
Heika’s Take: Late rally propels Wild past Stars in OT to even up series
Dallas was unable to secure puck luck at critical moments as Minnesota picked up the OT win, turning the series into a best-of-three
Dallas and Minnesota are locked in an incredibly close First Round playoff series and the Wild took their turn winning the inches on Saturday. Minnesota rallied late in the third period to tie the game and then fought through a fierce overtime to get the game-winner at 19:31 of the fourth period.
The 3-2 victory knots the best-of-seven series at 2-2 and creates a stage for a fantastic battle in the upcoming three games.
“I think we played a solid game and could have won that, but we just didn’t really capitalize, and that’s how it goes,” said defenseman Miro Heiskanen. “Now we have to go do that.”
The Stars rebounded from a hard 6-1 loss in Game 1 and took victories in Games 2 and 3. The Wild overcame a 2-1 deficit in the third period Saturday and found a way to earn the right bounces. It really has been a back-and-forth series in which each team has taken turns shining.
“You just got to keep going,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “That’s how even the series is right now. They’re contested games all over the ice.”
The Stars’ power play has been red hot this playoffs and scored two more goals in Game 4. Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman took a goalie interference penalty early in the game and Jason Robertson scored on the ensuing power play. The Stars man advantage was patient and resilient, as Matt Duchene posted up in front and got off a nice shot from in tight. The rebound went out to Roberston and he scored his fourth goal in four playoff games.
Minnesota bounced back with strong play in the first period, and that paid off in a lucky bounce 14 minutes into the period. Brock Faber floated a shot on net from distance and Heiskanen misplayed it out of the air and deflected it past Stars goalie Jake Oettinger.
The scored stayed at 1-1 until the final minute of the second period, but mostly because of Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt. Dallas controlled the puck for long stretches and had a 17-5 advantage in shots on goal. That earned a late power play and Duchene hit Heiskanen with a beautiful pass to set up another man advantage score and a 2-1 lead.
Dallas nursed that margin down to five minutes remaining when Marcus Foligno made a gritty play to tie things up for Minnesota. The big forward got to the side of the net and was able to stuff a puck into the crease and then reach over Oettinger to push it over the line.
“You look at their goals and they got some sticks on pucks,” Gulutzan said. “We just couldn’t do that. We hit a post there, we couldn’t get any puck luck. They got one off the wall and got in behind and then a tip, so we’ve got to keep working and make our own puck luck there.”
Minnesota is tied for second in the playoffs in 5-on-5 goals at 9. Dallas ranks 13th at 3. The Stars power play is deadly, but the Lads in Victory Green need to find goals at even strength.
“It’s almost the blue paint wars,” Gulutzan said. “If you get there and find some pucks and win some battles . . . it’s really hand-to-hand combat in the blue paint for both sides.”
Robertson, who had seven shots on goal Saturday, added, “I think we had a bunch of scoring opportunities. They do a good job of pushing us out on some of those shots, but I definitely think the volume was there today and hopefully it goes in next game.”
The Stars worked hard in the OT as both sides exchanged great chances and both goalies were great. Minnesota had a goal called off for a direct kicking motion, but then got the game-winner in the final minute on a tip from Matt Boldy.
It was a huge statement from a Wild team that could have been down 3-1 in the series.
“I almost touched the roof, I got so excited,” said Wallstedt, who made 43 saves. “It felt like we were so close, so many times, and it finally went in. It’s such a nice feeling.”
Now the Stars have to go try to get it back. They have a day of rest Sunday and then they will face a huge home game on Tuesday. Win that one, and they are sitting pretty. Lose, and they would have to stave off elimination in Minnesota.
“It’s home ice, best of three,” Rantanen said. “This group has been in this situation before, so we’re pretty familiar.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.