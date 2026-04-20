Game Day Guide: Stars vs Wild

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on Game 2 of the First Round against Minnesota

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By Stars Staff

First Round: Game 2

When: Monday, April 20 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPNVictory+ 

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Suites

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza6:30 p.m. South Entrance

The Hangar: Stanley Cup Playoffs Merch

Food Highlight: New Items and Souvenirs

Doors Open: 7:00 p.m.

 
Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild
Record
0-1 (0-1 Home)
1-0 (1-0 Away)
Power Play
25.0% (1-for-4)
50.0% (2-for-4)
Penalty Kill
50.0% (2-for-4)
75.0% (3-for-4)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wild Monday night for Game 2 of their First Round series. The Stars fell short against the Wild in Game 1 on April 18 in Dallas (6-1 L).
  • In the postseason, Dallas is 8-5 all-time vs. Minnesota, including a 4-3 mark on home ice. Additionally, the Stars have a 31-36 all-time record in Game 2s including a 20-11 record at home, while the Wild are 4-13 in Game 2s with a 2-11 record on the road.
  • Dallas has gone 14-for-47 on the power play vs. Minnesota in the postseason. Their 29.8 percent success rate is the best mark among all NHL teams who have played the Wild in the postseason. No team has scored more power-play goals against them than the Stars (14).
  • Forward Jason Robertson scored Dallas' lone goal in Game 1 and now enters Monday's contest riding a four-game playoff point streak vs. Minnesota, earning five points (2-3—5) during that span. In all, Robertson has totaled eight points (3-5—8) in seven career postseason games played against the Wild, averaging 1.14 points per game.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has put up seven points (0-7—7) in seven career playoff games vs. Minnesota, including tallying an assist in Game 1. Through those seven games, Heiskanen carries a plus-minus rating of +3 while averaging 28:19 of time on ice per game. His 28:19 of time on ice per game in the postseason against them top all active NHL skaters.

Records vs Minnesota 🏒

All-Time Regular-Season Record
All-Time Postseason Record
 
56-29-13 Overall | 35-8-7 Home | 21-21-6 Away
 
2-0 Series | 8-5 Overall | 4-3 Home | 4-2 Away

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Mikko Rantanen skated in his 100th Stanley Cup Playoff game in Game 1 against the Wild. In reaching the milestone, he became the 54th active skater and 10th Finnish player in NHL history to appear in at least 100 postseason games. Rantanen has totaled 123 points (43-80—123) through the first 100 games of his postseason career, which is the fourth-most among active skaters according to NHL Stats. He is also one of 12 skaters in NHL history to have at least 123 points through his first 100 career postseason games according to NHL Stats. Rantanen finished the 2025-26 regular-season campaign with 77 points (22-55—77) through 64 games played despite missing 18 games with an injury. Thirty-four of his 77 points came on the power play this season (6-28—34), which was tied for the eighth-highest mark among all NHL skaters. In three regular-season games played against the Wild this season, Rantanen registered three points (1-2—3), upholding a plus-minus rating of +2 and averaging 19:08 of time on ice per game. Game 1 against Minnesota marked his first postseason game against them in his career.

Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov recorded three points (1-2—3) in Game 1 against the Stars, including scoring his 16th career postseason goal, which tied Zach Parise for the most in franchise history. He is six points shy of matching his postseason career high that he set in 2024-25 (5-4—9). In 78 regular-season games this year, Kaprizov posted 89 points (45-44—89), leading the team in scoring. His 45 goals this season also led the team and ranked tied for fourth among all NHL skaters. In three regular-season games played against the Stars this season, Kaprizov tallied five points (3-2—5), putting up a point in all three matchups. In seven career postseason games against Dallas, Kaprizov has notched four points (2-2—4), averaging 22:11 of time on ice per game.

First Shift 🏒

This has been a challenging season for the Stars’ penalty kill.

The team under assistant coach Alain Nasreddine for the previous three seasons ranked second in the NHL at 82.5 percent. This season, still under Nasreddine with a new coaching staff, it has slipped to 13th. What’s worse, it seems to have its hands full with the Minnesota Wild right now.

Dallas allowed Minnesota to go 2-for-4 on the power play in a Game 1 that the Wild won 6-1 on Saturday. That followed a three-goal performance by the Wild on the man advantage a few weeks earlier against the Stars.

“We have to be better,” said Stars coach Glen Gulutzan.

Part of the reason the Stars are down this year is also part of the reason they are so encouraged. Dallas started the year 28th in the league at 70.4 percent through the first month. Since then, they are third best at 82.4 percent.

“We always came back during the season,” said penalty killer Radek Faksa. “We had a tough start on the PK. The first 10 games of the season, we were in last place, and then we came back.”

The unit has seen small changes from last season, but it has remained mostly intact. Esa Lindell still leads the way and the forward group still gets minutes from Oskar Bäck, Colin Blackwell and Sam Steel. New faces this year include Faksa, who was with St. Louis last season, and Justin Hryckowian, who moved up from the minors. Cody Ceci is gone on defense and Wyatt Johnston has seen his minutes diminish so he can concentrate on the power play, but a lot of the pieces are the same.

“We talk a lot and we take a lot of pride in it,” said Lindell, who is among the NHL leaders in shorthanded time on ice in his career. “It’s a big part of the game, it can win a lot of games.”

That’s why it’s so important to get it together in this series. Minnesota ranks third in power play success rate at 25.2 percent. Quinn Hughes ranks third in power play assists at 32 this season and Kirill Kaprizov ranks fourth in power play goals at 19. They are a dangerous team, and deep. Joel Eriksson Ek had two power play goals in Game 1.

“We know what the mistakes are,” Faksa said. “We need to learn from that.”

On both goals, the Stars got spread out and Minnesota was able to find seams in the penalty kill. Gulutzan said the team will analyze and improve.

“Just don’t let that puck come from that low to high area,” he said. “The spread beat us twice. That’s something we have to make sure we adjust to. When the puck goes below the goal line, you don’t want it to come out into the slot. If you muddle up the slot, you can get them stalled.”

Goalie Jake Oettinger said he too can be better, and Gulutzan said the entire Game 1 loss was a “team loss.” That can actually be a good sign as the team looks to make improvements for Game 2.

“To a guy, all 20 skaters, I don’t think we were the best versions of ourselves,” Gulutzan said. “Outside of maybe one or two guys, I thought that our group as a whole was not as good as it needed to be.”

Key Numbers 🔢

49

Minnesota was credited with 49 hits in Game 1. It averaged 20.9 (12th most) during the regular season. Dallas had 39 hits in Game 1. It averaged 18.6 (26th) during the regular season.

7-2

Rookie Hryckowian led the Stars by going 7-2 (78 percent) in the faceoff circle in Game 1. The rookie ranked third on the team during the regular season, winning 55.1 percent of his draws.

142

Adam Erne led the Stars in hits during the regular season with 142. He played in 45 games and also led in hits per 60 minutes at 18.9.

He Said It 📢

“You can’t dwell on wins and you can’t dwell on losses, because a series can change quickly.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan after his team lost a 6-1 game to Minnesota Saturday in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Game 3
April 22
8:30 p.m.
Grand Casino Arena
Game 4
April 25
4:30 p.m.
Grand Casino Arena
Game 5
April 28
TBD
American Airlines Center
TBD
Game 6
April 30
TBD
Grand Casino Arena
TBD
Game 7
May 2
TBD
American Airlines Center
TBD

 

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