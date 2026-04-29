NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Minnesota Wild Game 6 on April 30

Game 6 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild has been set for 6:30 p.m. CT

R1G6_16x9
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced that the start time for Game 6 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild has been set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 30 at Grand Casino Arena.

The game will be televised on Victory+, TNT, truTV and HBO MAX and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.

As details become available on playoff schedule, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com/Playoffs.

News Feed

Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson to host veteran tonight at Game 5

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Wild

Stars have options on blue line to replace injured Nils Lundkvist in Game 5

Dutchy delivering: Matt Duchene becoming prominent piece of Stars’ playoff run

Heika’s Take: Late rally propels Wild past Stars in OT to even up series

Game Day Guide: Stars at Wild

Feeling powerful: Stars’ power play remains a guiding light through first week of playoffs

Heika’s Take: Stars flex special teams muscle, pull off 2OT win to take series lead

NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Minnesota Wild Game 5 on April 28

Game Day Guide: Stars at Wild

Bringing the boom: How Blackwell’s hit is a microcosm of Stars’ altered mentality

Heika’s Take: Stars stick to script in successful pushback, take Game 2 vs. Wild

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Wild

Believe in believe: Stars seek quick reset ahead of Game 2 vs. Wild

Heika’s Take: Stars endure painfully familiar Game 1 loss at hands of Wild

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Wild

Enjoy the ride: Stars preparing to dig into fascinating 2026 postseason run

Dallas Stars sign defenseman Nils Lundkvist to two-year, $3.5 million contract extension