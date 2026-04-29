FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced that the start time for Game 6 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild has been set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 30 at Grand Casino Arena.
NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Minnesota Wild Game 6 on April 30
Game 6 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild has been set for 6:30 p.m. CT
The game will be televised on Victory+, TNT, truTV and HBO MAX and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.
As details become available on playoff schedule, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com/Playoffs.