Game Day Guide: Stars vs Wild

First Shift 🏒

The Stars have a history of bouncing back quickly in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

In the past three seasons, Dallas is 14-1 after a loss in the first two rounds, and that’s a big reason it has made it to the Western Conference Final for three consecutive seasons.

“It’s just the guys knowing how to park it,” said Stars goalie Jake Oettinger. “I think we’ve done it enough, so it’s just part of who we are.”

Dallas has been a great response team for years. Former Stars forward Joe Pavelski pushed to not have consecutive losses at any point during the regular season, and that built a way of playing. Current players have carried that tradition and pushed for a mix of calm and intensity after a loss.

“We’ve been doing it as a group all year long,” said captain Jamie Benn. “Our group has been through a lot the last couple of years, so we have some good memories.”

The one time they lost two consecutive games, they still bounced back from an 0-2 hole to beat Vegas in seven games. Other than that, the team and Oettinger have come up with an answer quickly.

“Just play better, do more,” said defenseman Esa Lindell when asked how the team could improve after an overtime loss. “I thought we played pretty well, but we can be better.”

The Stars said they felt good about their effort in Game 4 – a 3-2 overtime loss. They had a 45-43 advantage in shots on goal, an 84-83 edge in shot attempts and a 32-29 advantage in faceoffs. Dallas scored twice on the power play and Minnesota scored three at even strength, and that is an area that will be studied.

But forward Rantanen said he was encouraged by his team’s chances.

“We just have to stick with it,” Rantanen said. “Both teams can defend, both teams can play offense. We need to find a couple of bounces in the 5-on-5 game and go to the net and get lucky.”

Defenseman Heiskanen said he felt good about Game 4.

“We played a solid game and could have won,” he said. “I think we played well 5-on-5, we just didn’t score. If we play the same way, it will come at some point.”

Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan echoed those sentiments. He will have to shuffle his defense pairs because Nils Lundkvist suffered a facial laceration in Game 4 and will not play Tuesday. However, when asked about making changes in his forward group, Gulutzan said among the options is keeping the lineup the same.

“Sometimes, success lags behind the good things you’re doing,” Gulutzan said. “Right now, we just have to keep doing things and take the next steps and hopefully we’ll get success.”

Trade deadline acquisition Michael Bunting has yet to play in the playoffs and veteran Adam Erne came out after Game 1, so they are eligible replacements. But it would be tough to take out a player like Colin Blackwell, Oskar Bäck or Arttu Hyry, because they have been playing well.

“When you look at all the metrics, we just need to take the next step. We just need to get to loose pucks, get some tips, that kind of thing. Everything else is there. But there is another step to it, something harder,” Gulutzan said. “We like where we are. There are certainly things we can do to create more offense, go to the net a little better and get to the tougher areas. Right now, you’re down to the last little tightening of the screws. After four games, teams know each other pretty good, so it becomes a little bit of a battle of wills.”

Minnesota understands. It battled back from a 2-1 deficit in the third period and then won in overtime in Game 4.

“We’ve been in a 2-2 series before, and we’ve got to play a really, really good, smart, detailed game in Dallas,” Wild forward Marcus Foligno told reporters in Minnesota on Monday. “I think the momentum of the game is something that we have to learn to control in Dallas, so all eyes are just on Game 5. I mean, you can’t look at Game 6 or 7, it’s got to be just, how can we win in Dallas for one game?”

The Stars have the same attitude. It’s worked in the past.

“You just move on and get to the next one,” said defenseman Heiskanen.

That easy?

“Yeah. That easy,” he said.