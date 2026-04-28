Game Day Guide: Stars vs Wild

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on Game 5 of the First Round against Minnesota

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By Stars Staff

First Round: Game 5

When: Tuesday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN2Victory+ 

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Suites

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza5:00 p.m. South Entrance

The Hangar: Stanley Cup Playoffs Merch

Food Highlight: New Items and Souvenirs

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

 
Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild
Record
2-2 (1-1 Home) 
2-2 (1-1 Away)
Power Play
42.1% (8-for-19)
15.8% (3-for-19)
Penalty Kill
84.2% (16-for-19)
57.9% (11-for-19)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wild Tuesday night for Game 5 of their First Round series. The Stars defeated the Wild in Game 2 on April 20 (4-2 W) and Game 3 on April 22 (4-3 2OTW) while falling short in Game 1 on April 18 (6-1 L) and Game 4 on April 25 (3-2 OTL).
  • In the postseason, Dallas is 10-6 all-time vs. Minnesota, including a 5-3 mark on home ice. In the regular season, the Stars are 56-29-13 all-time against the Wild, with a 35-8-7 mark on home ice. Dallas has a 31-32 all-time record in Game 5s including an 18-8 record on home ice, while Minnesota is 5-10 in Game 5s with a 5-7 record on the road.
  • The series is currently tied at 2-2. When Dallas is tied in a best-of-seven series 2-2 they are 18-13 and 13-4 when starting at home, while Minnesota is 2-5 when the series is tied at 2-2 and 2-3 when starting the series on the road.
  • Forward Matt Duchene enters Tuesday's contest riding a three-game postseason point streak against the Wild, registering seven points (2-5—7) during that span, all of which were multi-point outings. In six career postseason games vs. Minnesota, Duchene has totaled 10 points (2-8—10), averaging 21:01 of time on ice per game and 1.67 points per game. His 1.67 points per game against them ranks second among active NHL skaters, trailing teammate Roope Hintz (2.00).
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen enters Tuesday's matchup riding a three-game postseason point streak against the Wild, earning five points (1-4—5) during that span. In all, Rantanen has tallied five points (1-4—5) in four career postseason games vs. Minnesota, averaging 22:42 of time on ice per game.

Records vs Minnesota 🏒

All-Time Regular-Season Record
All-Time Postseason Record
56-29-13 Overall | 35-8-7 Home | 21-21-6 Away
2-0 Series | 10-6 Overall | 5-3 Home | 5-3 Away

Players To Watch 👀

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen enters Tuesday’s contest riding a four-game postseason point streak vs. Minnesota, tallying four points (1-3—4) during that span, including putting up his first playoff goal against them in Game 4 on April 25. His four-game point streak is his longest since he also had a point in four straight games from May 6 to 15, 2024. His goal in Game 4 marked as his 18th career Stanley Cup Playoff goal, extending his franchise record for most playoff goals by a defenseman. Through four games this postseason, Heiskanen's four points (1-3—4) lead Stars blueliners while tying for fourth among NHL defensemen entering play Monday. In all, Heiskanen has posted 69 points (18-51—69) in 97 career postseason games, ranking second in franchise history in playoff scoring by a defenseman. In his postseason career against Minnesota, Heiskanen has registered 10 points (1-9—10) in 10 games played, averaging 30:05 of time on ice per game, including putting up a career-high of 43:05 of ice time in Game 3 on April 22 (2OT). His 30:05 of time on ice per game in the postseason against them top all active NHL skaters.

Wild forward Matt Boldy scored the game-winning goal in overtime in Game 4 and now has five points (3-2—5) in four games played this postseason. His goal in Game 4 marked as his first career overtime goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boldy's five points are tied for second in postseason scoring among Wild skaters while his 26:42 of time on ice per game ranks second among all NHL forwards entering play Monday. In his playoff career against Dallas, Boldy has recorded eight points (3-5—8) in 10 games played, averaging 23:13 of time on ice per game and putting up 45 shots on goal.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars have a history of bouncing back quickly in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

In the past three seasons, Dallas is 14-1 after a loss in the first two rounds, and that’s a big reason it has made it to the Western Conference Final for three consecutive seasons.

“It’s just the guys knowing how to park it,” said Stars goalie Jake Oettinger. “I think we’ve done it enough, so it’s just part of who we are.”

Dallas has been a great response team for years. Former Stars forward Joe Pavelski pushed to not have consecutive losses at any point during the regular season, and that built a way of playing. Current players have carried that tradition and pushed for a mix of calm and intensity after a loss.

“We’ve been doing it as a group all year long,” said captain Jamie Benn. “Our group has been through a lot the last couple of years, so we have some good memories.”

The one time they lost two consecutive games, they still bounced back from an 0-2 hole to beat Vegas in seven games. Other than that, the team and Oettinger have come up with an answer quickly.

“Just play better, do more,” said defenseman Esa Lindell when asked how the team could improve after an overtime loss. “I thought we played pretty well, but we can be better.”

The Stars said they felt good about their effort in Game 4 – a 3-2 overtime loss. They had a 45-43 advantage in shots on goal, an 84-83 edge in shot attempts and a 32-29 advantage in faceoffs. Dallas scored twice on the power play and Minnesota scored three at even strength, and that is an area that will be studied.

But forward Rantanen said he was encouraged by his team’s chances.

“We just have to stick with it,” Rantanen said. “Both teams can defend, both teams can play offense. We need to find a couple of bounces in the 5-on-5 game and go to the net and get lucky.”

Defenseman Heiskanen said he felt good about Game 4.

“We played a solid game and could have won,” he said. “I think we played well 5-on-5, we just didn’t score. If we play the same way, it will come at some point.”

Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan echoed those sentiments. He will have to shuffle his defense pairs because Nils Lundkvist suffered a facial laceration in Game 4 and will not play Tuesday. However, when asked about making changes in his forward group, Gulutzan said among the options is keeping the lineup the same.

“Sometimes, success lags behind the good things you’re doing,” Gulutzan said. “Right now, we just have to keep doing things and take the next steps and hopefully we’ll get success.”

Trade deadline acquisition Michael Bunting has yet to play in the playoffs and veteran Adam Erne came out after Game 1, so they are eligible replacements. But it would be tough to take out a player like Colin Blackwell, Oskar Bäck or Arttu Hyry, because they have been playing well.

“When you look at all the metrics, we just need to take the next step. We just need to get to loose pucks, get some tips, that kind of thing. Everything else is there. But there is another step to it, something harder,” Gulutzan said. “We like where we are. There are certainly things we can do to create more offense, go to the net a little better and get to the tougher areas. Right now, you’re down to the last little tightening of the screws. After four games, teams know each other pretty good, so it becomes a little bit of a battle of wills.”

Minnesota understands. It battled back from a 2-1 deficit in the third period and then won in overtime in Game 4.

“We’ve been in a 2-2 series before, and we’ve got to play a really, really good, smart, detailed game in Dallas,” Wild forward Marcus Foligno told reporters in Minnesota on Monday. “I think the momentum of the game is something that we have to learn to control in Dallas, so all eyes are just on Game 5. I mean, you can’t look at Game 6 or 7, it’s got to be just, how can we win in Dallas for one game?”

The Stars have the same attitude. It’s worked in the past.

“You just move on and get to the next one,” said defenseman Heiskanen.

That easy?

“Yeah. That easy,” he said.

Key Numbers 🔢

105

Minnesota forward Joel Eriksson Ek has taken the fourth most faceoffs in the playoffs at 105. He has won 56.2 percent of his draws.

23

Stars forward Jason Robertson leads the playoffs in shots on goal at 23. He is tied for second in goals at 4 in 4 games.

13

Stars defenseman Tyler Myers is tied for second in the playoffs with 13 blocked shots in 4 games.

He Said It 📢

“Everything is always on the table. You’re just trying to win one game, that’s your mentality. What’s the best chance to win tonight? What’s the best chance analytically? Who is playing good? Everything comes into the picture. At the end of the day, you’re making up what you think is the best team to win that night.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on whether he might make changes to his forward lines for Game 4

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Game 6
April 30
TBD
Grand Casino Arena
TBD
Game 7
May 2
TBD
American Airlines Center
TBD

 

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