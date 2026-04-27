Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist will not play in Game 5 on Tuesday after suffering a facial laceration in Game 4, coach Glen Gulutzan said Monday.
Stars have options on blue line to replace injured Nils Lundkvist in Game 5
With the young defenseman sidelined due to a facial laceration, Dallas must turn to one of a number of veterans to fill the void
Lundkvist was hit in the face by the skate blade of Minnesota’s Michael McCarron in the second period on Saturday and immediately skated to the dressing room. He did not return to the game. Gulutzan said Lundkvist did not need to go to the hospital, but he did not skate Monday with the team and Gulutzan proclaimed him out.
“You won’t see Nils in the game tomorrow,” Gulutzan said. “We should see him before the series is over.”
Lundkvist has battled injuries throughout his career, playing 53 games this season, 39 the year before, and 58 the year before that. He missed the playoffs last season with a shoulder injury while the Stars made it to the Western Conference Final.
Lundkvist took a step forward this year under the new coaching staff and averaged 18:48 in ice time in the first three playoff games. He averaged just 4:28 when he played 12 games in the 2024 postseason.
Gulutzan and assistant coach Alain Nasreddine have helped the 25-year-old blueliner take the next step.
“He's a real pro,” Gulutzan said recently. “He comes in, he's your fittest guy, and he digs in all summer. He's a professional. He works at his game. He works at his craft. And you can see, he's grown.”
Lundkvist has become a big part of the current blueline rotation. That said, someone will jump in for him in Game 5. Ilya Lyubushkin has played the most games recently and has logged 28 playoff games in his career. He played seven games in April and averaged 14:39, part of 53 total regular-season games.
Alexander Petrovic played 54 regular-season games and was a big part of the Stars’ playoff run last season, skating in 17 of a possible 18 postseason games. The 34-year-old played three games in April, averaging 12:40.
Kyle Capobianco, 28, played two games in April, averaging 11:28. He played 33 regular-season games for the Stars and has played one playoff game in his career.
“They've all played well,” Gulutzan said. “That's the beauty of our lineup, they've all played well. It helps when you make your decision.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.