Game Day Guide: Stars at Wild

First Round: Game 6
When: Thursday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Grand Casino Arena
TV: TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on Game 6 of the First Round against Minnesota
First Round: Game 6
When: Thursday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Grand Casino Arena
TV: TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
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Dallas Stars
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Minnesota Wild
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Record
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2-3 (1-1 Away)
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3-2 (1-1 Home)
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Power Play
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39.1% (9-for-23)
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18.2% (4-for-22)
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Penalty Kill
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81.8% (18-for-22)
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60.9% (14-for-23)
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All-Time Regular-Season Record
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All-Time Postseason Record
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56-29-13 Overall | 35-8-7 Home | 21-21-6 Away
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2-0 Series | 10-7 Overall | 5-4 Home | 5-3 Away
Stars forward Jason Robertson scored Dallas’ second goal of the night in Game 5 to extend his goal streak to five games. He has scored in each game of this series and his last eight playoff games dating back to the 2025 Western Conference Final. He is the first player in franchise history to score in five straight games to begin a playoff run according to NHL Stats. His five-game goal streak is also tied for the longest in franchise history. In all, Robertson has totaled eight points (5-3—8) this postseason, which is tied for third in the NHL while his five goals rank second entering play Wednesday. In his postseason career against Minnesota, Robertson has posted 15 points (7-8—15) in 11 games played, averaging 1.36 points per game. His 15 career postseason points against them ranks tied for second among active NHL skaters. He enters Thursday’s contest riding an eight-game playoff point streak against the Wild, collecting 12 points (6-6—12) during that span.
Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov registered three points (1-2—3) in Game 5 and now enters Thursday's matchup having put up five points (1-4—5) in his last two games played. In all, Kaprizov has collected nine points (2-7—9) in five games this postseason, leading the team while tying for the League lead in scoring entering play Wednesday. His nine points match his playoff career high that he previously set during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (5-4—9). In his postseason career against Dallas, Kaprizov has totaled 10 points (3-7—10) in 11 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +6 and averaging 23:55 of time on ice per game. His 23:55 of time on ice per game against the Stars ranks second among active NHL forwards.
The Stars have been masterful all season at being able to mix urgency with calm.
The Lads in Victory Green led the NHL in wins when trailing after two periods with eight. They overcame multi-goal deficits and squeezed points out of games when they didn’t always play their best. Dallas led the NHL in shooting percentage at 13.2 percent, meaning they typically were pretty poised under fire when finding the right shot.
But that has dried up in the playoffs. The Stars aren’t coming back, they aren’t making patient plays, they are 14th in shooting percentage at 8.0 percent.
So changing that is a big part of the game plan for Game 6 on Thursday in Minnesota.
“You have to be able to play in these pressure situations,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “I don’t think it is anything grit-related, I think both teams were competing very hard last night. I think you actually have to have more of a sense of calm to be able to make a play under pressure. Even a couple of chances we had missing the net or a couple of opportunities where if we make a two-foot pass and we get a good scoring chance. So some of that stuff we have to settle in and make some plays with some fluidity.”
Dallas has scored nine power play goals and leads the NHL so far in the playoffs. However, it has just three even strength goals to 14 for Minnesota. That has been a talking point for several days.
“They are doing a great job in front of their goalie,” Stars captain Jamie Benn said. “We just have to keep digging in and keep throwing pucks in there and make them get in front of him and make life tougher.”
Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt is in his first playoff run, but has some of the best metrics in the league so far. The Stars believe they can get pucks past him, but they have to work harder.
“It gets frustrating sometimes, but this is really not the time of year to get frustrated,” Stars forward Mikko Rantanen said after Game 5. “You know you’ve got to just keep plugging away, you’ve got to adapt, try to find a way like we’ve been trying, but you’ve got to try to find something else, to find the 5-on-5 stuff.”
And yet, they can’t panic.
“You just have to stay with it, keep painting the picture over and over and keep winning battles and getting to the net, and pretty soon you start to create bounces,” Gulutzan said. “Sometimes success lags the work you’re putting in…that’s where we are now.”
Gulutzan believes the even strength scoring can change quickly.
“If you get one, the series can change in a hurry, games can change in a hurry, so you’ve just got to stick with it,” the coach said. “There’s really no other answer.”
28
Minnesota forward Matt Boldy and Stars forward Robertson are tied for first in the playoffs in shots on goal at 28.
Plus-9
Minnesota forward Kirill Kaprizov leads the NHL in playoff plus-minus this season at plus-9. Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell is worst in the playoffs at minus-7.
125
Minnesota forward Joel Eriksson Ek leads the playoffs in faceoffs taken at 125. He also leads in faceoff wins at 69 for a 55.2 percent winning percentage. Wyatt Johnston leads the Stars with 66 draws, winning 51.5 percent.
“You need 20 guys to win. Do you need contributions from your bottom six? Yes you do. Do you need contributions from your top guys? Yes you do. Do you need contributions from your goalie? Yes you do. You need it, you’ve got to find it. I have belief in our group that we have found it all year, so we’re going to keep at it until we do find it.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on how he believes the Stars can improve every aspect of their game heading into Thursday’s Game 6.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.
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Game
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Date
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Time
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Location
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Stream
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Game 7
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May 2
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TBD
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American Airlines Center
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TBD