Game Day Guide: Stars at Wild

First Round: Game 3
When: Wednesday, April 22 at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Grand Casino Arena
TV: TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Little Woodrow's
Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on Game 3 of the First Round against Minnesota
First Round: Game 3
When: Wednesday, April 22 at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Grand Casino Arena
TV: TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Little Woodrow's
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Dallas Stars
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Minnesota Wild
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Record
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1-1 (0-0 Away)
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1-1 (0-0 Home)
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Power Play
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33.3% (3-for-9)
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25.0% (2-for-8)
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Penalty Kill
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75.0% (6-for-8)
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66.7% (6-for-9)
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All-Time Regular-Season Record
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All-Time Postseason Record
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56-29-13 Overall | 35-8-7 Home | 21-21-6 Away
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2-0 Series | 9-5 Overall | 5-3 Home | 4-2 Away
Stars forward Johnston scored two goals in Game 2 against the Wild on April 20 and now rides a three-game postseason point streak against Minnesota, earning four points (3-1—4) during that span. His two goals in Dallas' last game brought his postseason career total to 20 and is now the second player in franchise history and first in Dallas Stars team history to score at least 20 Stanley Cup Playoff goals at age 22 or younger according to NHL Stats. Additionally, his performance against the Wild in Game 2 was the fourth multi-goal game of his playoff career. Johnston is now one of seven players to record at least four multi-goal games since the start of the 2023 postseason. Through two games played this postseason, Johnston has recorded three points (2-1—3), leading the team in scoring. In all, Johnston has totaled 34 points (20-14—34) in 57 career postseason games, leading all players drafted in 2021 in career playoff games played, goals, assists, points, points per game (0.60), even-strength goals (14), even-strength points (23), power-play goals (5), power-play points (11), shorthanded goals (1), overtime goals (1) and game-winning goals (5). In his postseason career against Minnesota, Johnston has totaled five points (3-2—5) in eight games played.
Wild defenseman Brock Faber scored two goals in Game 2 against the Stars on April 20 and now enters Wednesday's matchup having collected three points (2-1—3) through two games this postseason. His first goal of the night marked as his first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal. Faber is also the second defenseman in franchise history to score multiple goals in a single postseason game according to NHL Stats. His three points this postseason rank tied for second on the team in scoring and tied for the league-lead among all NHL defensemen. In his postseason career against Dallas, Faber has registered three points (2-1—3) in eight games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +9 and averaging 17:19 of time on ice per game. His plus-minus rating (+9) in the postseason against the Stars is tied for the second-best mark in the NHL.
For the past four regular seasons, the Stars have the best road record in the NHL.
Through 164 games, Dallas tops the league with a .655 points percentage away from home. It also leads in goals per game at 3.40 and in GAA at 2.70. That spans two different head coaches and several different players, but there is a culture that the team hopes to tap into Wednesday when the best-of-seven playoff series moves to Minnesota for Game 3.
“You have to be able to play on the road,” said Stars coach Glen Gulutzan. “Since my time here, our guys feel really comfortable.”
The Stars were tied for second in road points percentage this season at .683, so an actual improvement over their previous average. They were third in GAA at 2.73 and sixth in scoring at 3.41, so the league has improved. That said, the new coaching staff has also embraced a sound road strategy.
Like Pete DeBoer before him, Gulutzan doesn’t worry too much about matching lines – at home or on the road. The road matching can create some real gymnastics, as the home team gets second change. But the fact that a team chooses not to chase that part of the game.
“That’s why you program your guys to play in those situations and not yank them off every time something happens,” Gulutzan said. “That way they have the confidence to play in all of those situations.”
The Stars coach did make some tweaks after a disappointing team performance in Game 1. Arttu Hyry jumped in for Adam Erne and played center on a line with Jamie Benn and Sam Steel. The right-handed Hyry was a solid complement to lefties Steel and Benn. That allowed Hryckowian to move up to the top line in place of Steel. The left-handed Hryckowian is good balance to right-handed center Johnston.
Again, when you have those options, you are comfortable with whatever line is on the ice.
“I like our combinations right now,” Gulutzan said. “One of the things you worry about is the hands of your centermen, and on each line we have a righty and a lefty that are more than capable. Plus, all of the guys know their systems and their jobs, and they’ve been doing it all year.”
The Stars have had several injuries this season to key players, and that means everyone has played everywhere with everyone else. That’s big this time of year.
“I definitely think that helps,” said Colin Blackwell. “It just makes everything flow. If the coaches shuffle things up, you usually land with someone you have played with before.”
And that means playing on the road isn’t as difficult. The biggest challenge might be fact that Minnesota will be fired up by its home crowd and will be looking to make a point about grievances they perceived in Game 2.
“I don’t know if we need a bulletin board,” Gulutzan said when asked about the Wild making “bulletin board” statements Monday. “We’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing and grind this thing to where we need it to go.”
33.0
Dallas is averaging 33 hits per game in two playoff games. That ranks 15th of 16 teams. The Stars averaged 18.6 per game in the regular season, ranking 26th.
135
Neither the Stars nor the Wild employ the slapshot much. Dallas ranked last in the regular season with 135 slapshots. Minnesota was 30th at 167.
68
Dallas allowed the fewest second period goals during the regular season at 68. Minnesota was fifth at 72.
“I think once his emotions settle in…he’s a very emotional guy and he’s fiery when he plays. We’d like to see him on the ice a little more instead of in the box, because we need him that bad. He’s a veteran guy who has won, and he’ll find his rhythm.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on forward Mikko Rantanen, who is tied for the playoff lead with four penalties taken in two games.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.