Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson to host veteran tonight at Game 5

Tonight, Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson will host Specialist Cesar Gonzalez and his family at Game 5 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Gonzalez is a U.S. veteran who is one recipient of this debt relief initiative. Of the $1.25 million of debt being erased, $250,000 is directly supporting veterans in Dallas, Texas. Throughout the season, Robertson shines a spotlight on the bravery and sacrifice of military families with his program ‘JR’s Heroes,’ supported by the Dallas Stars Foundation. Robertson’s program supports families of active-duty service members, including those with a loved one currently serving overseas, by providing an unforgettable experience featuring premium game tickets and a post-game meet-and-greet where Robertson personally thanks them for their service and sacrifices.