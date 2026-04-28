NEW YORK (April 28, 2026) – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced, in partnership with ForgiveCo, it is erasing $1.25 million of debt for U.S. veterans, aiding 1,025 veterans and their families.
Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson to host veteran tonight at Game 5
The National Hockey League, in partnership with ForgiveCo, is erasing $1.25 million of debt for U.S. veterans, aiding 1,025 veterans and their families
Tonight, Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson will host Specialist Cesar Gonzalez and his family at Game 5 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Gonzalez is a U.S. veteran who is one recipient of this debt relief initiative. Of the $1.25 million of debt being erased, $250,000 is directly supporting veterans in Dallas, Texas. Throughout the season, Robertson shines a spotlight on the bravery and sacrifice of military families with his program ‘JR’s Heroes,’ supported by the Dallas Stars Foundation. Robertson’s program supports families of active-duty service members, including those with a loved one currently serving overseas, by providing an unforgettable experience featuring premium game tickets and a post-game meet-and-greet where Robertson personally thanks them for their service and sacrifices.
Since 2021, ForgiveCo has erased millions of dollars of debt for thousands of people across the U.S. by purchasing large portfolios of debt for a fraction of the original cost. The NHL has made a contribution to ForgiveCo which will be used to purchase debt for veterans, resulting in $1.25 million of debt forgiven, as well as any collection marks removed from the beneficiary’s credit report.
“Managing debt during major life transitions, whether it’s moving from active duty to civilian life, relocating, or navigating family changes, is inherently stressful because fixed financial obligations often collide with unpredictable personal circumstances,” said Craig Antico, CEO and co-founder of ForgiveCo. “For years, we have collaborated with brand partners to lighten the debt burden and provide hardship relief for Americans. This partnership is especially significant because it supports veterans, individuals who have sacrificed so much in service to our country, by addressing their medical and financial debt. Wiping away even a single debt can make a profound difference during an already challenging transition.”