FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for Game 5 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild has been set for 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 28 at American Airlines Center.
NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Minnesota Wild Game 5 on April 28
Game 5 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild has been set for 7 p.m. CT
The game will be televised on Victory+ and ESPN2 and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.
The 2026 playoffs at American Airlines Center will be presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, KIA and On Time Experts.
As details become available on playoff schedule, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com/Playoffs.