Maybe the most tangible difference for the Stars this season has come on the power play.
Feeling powerful: Stars’ power play remains a guiding light through first week of playoffs
After an overwhelmingly successful regular season on the man advantage, the Dallas power play is still rolling in the playoffs
And it makes sense.
In naming Glen Gulutzan head coach, the Stars got the assistant who ran the NHL’s top power play for the seven seasons he was in Edmonton. In getting a full season of Mikko Rantanen, Dallas got the man who ranks sixth in power play points since entering the league in 2016. And in moving Neil Graham up from the AHL, the Stars got a bright mind who connects well with the players.
The results have been impressive.
Dallas last season ranked 17th in power play success at 22.0 percent and 10th in power play goals at 55. The Stars were second this season in success rate at 28.6 percent and first in power play goals at 71.
It’s a big reason why they were able to overcome injuries to post a 112-point season (50-20-12).
“It’s a talented group,” said Rantanen. “You have good veteran guys who have done this for a while and you have younger guys and it just all seems to work together. You have smart players, and I think that makes a difference.”
GM Jim Nill puts a premium on hockey sense when he’s drafting or signing players, and that might not be more obvious than in names like Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, Jason Robertson, Matt Duchene and Miro Heiskanen. Roope Hintz has been out injured, but he also has been a big part of the man advantage, and he too is hockey smart.
“I think it’s important when you get those guys together that you just let them create,” said Gulutzan. “We talk about `road hockey’ and I’m serious about that. These are great players, and sometimes you just have to let them play.”
Johnston is a great example of how that has worked under Graham. The versatile center is just 22, but he also had three years in the NHL under his belt coming into this year. As the new coaches looked for new ways to attack the penalty kill, Johnston kept coming up as the answer. He had a respectable 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) on the power play last season and then bumped that up to a franchise record 27 goals this year among 42 power play points.
Johnston spent two years living with Joe Pavelski and his family to start his career, and he absorbed Pavelski’s talent of tipping pucks in front of the net. That’s how he scored the game-winner on Wednesday in double overtime to beat Minnesota 4-3. He also has found his own tricks in a quick one-timer from the slot that has baffled opposing goalies.
“It’s been fun,” Johnston said. “They want us to move around and change places, and I think that has worked really well. I think all of us can find different places to score from, and that makes it tough to defend.”
On Wednesday, the Stars had a couple of chances to score and take control of the game, but flubbed on the power play. Then when it was time to step up in the third period (Rantanen to Duchene) to tie the game and in the second overtime (Johnston tipping a Heiskanen shot), there was a real feeling of zen on the ice.
“The one thing about our power play this year is we’re not letting anything rattle us,” Duchene said. “It starts with Grammer. His demeanor is never panicked, always calm. Even if we get a little squirrely, he just has us go right back at it.”
Dallas has been consistent all season, and the hope is that will continue. Ironically, the Stars last season went from just okay during the regular season to on fire in the playoffs. Dallas scored 15 power play goals in 14 games while pushing through Colorado and Winnipeg and Game 1 against Edmonton. But in the final four games against the Oilers – all four losses – the Stars scored just twice on the man advantage.
They can’t forget that the 5-on-5 game is crucial to a long run.
“We definitely want to be good at even strength, but it’s nice to have the power play when we need it,” Robetson said.
Especially if it can be a calming force.
“This team, I have talked about it so many times, how even keel we are,” Duchene said. “I feel it’s more even keel this year, which shows just how patient and in-the-moment we are.”
Wednesday’s overtime was a great example. Now, they just have to keep that attitude moving forward.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.