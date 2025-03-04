Game Day Guide: Stars vs Devils

First Shift 🏒

Lian Bichsel will likely return from concussion protocol to play against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center.

That’s good for a couple of reasons.

One, the burly (6-7, 231 pounds) blueliner is the Stars’ most physical and intimidating player, leading the team at 16.2 hits per 60 minutes of play.

And two, the 20-year-old could use all of the experience he can attain before the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin in roughly six weeks. The 18th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has played just 18 NHL games after splitting time between Sweden and the AHL the past two seasons, so he is still developing every day.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said getting Bichsel back could be a huge boost as the Stars attempt to navigate the final 22 games of the regular season.

“He makes a difference physically, but also his length, his stick, his gap,” DeBoer said. “He’s just a big body that takes up space and is hard to play against. We miss him. It’s not often you say that about a young player, but we do.”

The Stars are without defensemen Miro Heiskanen (knee) and Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), who each had surgery last month. But Bichsel doesn’t have the same game as those two skilled defensemen. Still, allowing the youngster to step in for a veteran like Matt Dumba or Brendan Smith gives Dallas a different dynamic immediately. And allowing Bichsel to gain experience until Heiskanen can return gives the Stars a different look when the playoffs come.

“He had a head start because he has been playing against men for years,” DeBoer said. “That definitely expedited his development path because instead of two or three years in the American League, he didn’t need that.”

Mix in the fact that he actually intimidates NHL players, and you can see that the transition is a little bit easier for Bichsel.

“You’ve just got to take it day by day and not get stressed about it,” Bichsel said before returning for the stretch run. “I’m just playing my game. I’m just trying to play my game, physical with energy.”

DeBoer said he has been impressed with the instincts of the 20-year-old. Bichsel is from Switzerland and has played for his national team. He also played for Leksands in Sweden and helped them to the SHL Final last season. So he has a lot of tools and just needs to fine tune his game.

“I think it’s just details in his game,” DeBoer said of what Bichsel needs. “He’s got really good instincts, he’s got good hands and vision, he’s a good passer. He just needs some details – when to be aggressive, when to live another day, those quick reads.”

Mix that with elements of size and intimidation, and it all looks good for Bichsel.

“You’re going to pay a price if you’re going to come down his side of the ice or if you’re going to be in front of the net with him defending it,” DeBoer said. “He’s a little bit of a throwback that way, because the physicality comes naturally to him. You don’t have to push him into it. That’s a great asset to have.”

Bichsel said he’s ready to take the next step by participating in a playoff race.

”It’s the time of the year when all of the battles are played,” Bichsel said. “It’s great hockey and it should be a lot of fun. It’s going to be intense games.”