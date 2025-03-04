Game Day Guide: Stars vs Devils

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against New Jersey

2425 GDG 3.4 vs NJD
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Tuesday, March 4 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

AAC Food Highlight: Chicken Tenders by Chicken Spring

50/50 Beneficiary: Resource Center

Promotional Night: Pride Night

Mystery Pucks: Fan Center 113

Jersey Auction: Ends March 11

Dallas Stars
New Jersey Devils
Record
39-19-2 (22-7-1 Home)
33-23-6 (18-13-2 Away)
Rank
80 Points (2nd in Central)
72 Points (3rd in Metropolitan)
Power Play
22.8% (41-for-180)
27.1% (46-for-170)
Penalty Kill
85.2% (138-for-162)
82.9% (145-for-175)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
5-5-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night for the second and final time this season. Entering Tuesday's match, the Stars are 39-19-2 while the Devils are 33-23-6. Dallas won their previous meeting against New Jersey, defeating them 4-2 on Feb. 22.
  • Dallas is 62-44-13 all-time vs. New Jersey, including a 35-16-9 mark at home.
  • The Stars have earned points in eight of their last 10 games against the Devils (7-2-1). Dallas has also earned points in nine of their last 11 games played at American Airlines Center vs. New Jersey (6-2-3).
  • Defenseman Thomas Harley has recorded one goal and three assists (1-3—4) in three career games against the Devils and enters Tuesday's contest riding a three-game point streak vs. New Jersey.
  • Captain Jamie Benn has 12 points (3-9—12) in 27 career games against the Devils. He enters Tuesday's matchup riding a four-game point streak against New Jersey, earning four points (0-4—4) during that span.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jamie Benn (0-4—4, 4 GP)

Matt Duchene (10-16—26, 25 GP)

Wyatt Johnston (3-3—6, 4 GP)

Mikael Granlund (9-9—18, 23 GP)

Thomas Harley (1-3—4, 3 GP)

Tyler Seguin (8-9—17, 30 GP)

Cody Ceci (3-10—13, 35 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Johnston scored the third hat trick of his career and his second of the season in Dallas’ last game, a 6-3 win over the St. Louis Blues. Johnston tied Steve Payne for the second-most hat tricks in franchise history play a player before turning 22 according to NHL Stats. Johnston has also recorded a point in each of the last 12 games he has played at the American Airlines Center. He is the third player in franchise history to post a run of that length before age 22 according to NHL Stats. Johnston now has 55 points (21-34—55) in 60 games this season, which ranks third on the Stars in scoring. He enters Tuesday's game riding a six-game point streak (6-4—10) while also earning points in his last four straight games against New Jersey (3-3—6).

Devils forward Nico Hischier earned his 400th career point (161-239—400) on March 1 at Utah. Over his last 10 games, Hischier has tallied 10 points (5-5—10) including having three multi-point outings. Hischier sits second among Devils skaters in goals (25) and third in points (47) this season. Hischier is on pace to set a career high in goals this season with 34 (current best 31 in 2022-23).

First Shift 🏒

Lian Bichsel will likely return from concussion protocol to play against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center.

That’s good for a couple of reasons.

One, the burly (6-7, 231 pounds) blueliner is the Stars’ most physical and intimidating player, leading the team at 16.2 hits per 60 minutes of play.

And two, the 20-year-old could use all of the experience he can attain before the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin in roughly six weeks. The 18th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has played just 18 NHL games after splitting time between Sweden and the AHL the past two seasons, so he is still developing every day.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said getting Bichsel back could be a huge boost as the Stars attempt to navigate the final 22 games of the regular season.

“He makes a difference physically, but also his length, his stick, his gap,” DeBoer said. “He’s just a big body that takes up space and is hard to play against. We miss him. It’s not often you say that about a young player, but we do.”

The Stars are without defensemen Miro Heiskanen (knee) and Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), who each had surgery last month. But Bichsel doesn’t have the same game as those two skilled defensemen. Still, allowing the youngster to step in for a veteran like Matt Dumba or Brendan Smith gives Dallas a different dynamic immediately. And allowing Bichsel to gain experience until Heiskanen can return gives the Stars a different look when the playoffs come.

“He had a head start because he has been playing against men for years,” DeBoer said. “That definitely expedited his development path because instead of two or three years in the American League, he didn’t need that.”

Mix in the fact that he actually intimidates NHL players, and you can see that the transition is a little bit easier for Bichsel.

“You’ve just got to take it day by day and not get stressed about it,” Bichsel said before returning for the stretch run. “I’m just playing my game. I’m just trying to play my game, physical with energy.”

DeBoer said he has been impressed with the instincts of the 20-year-old. Bichsel is from Switzerland and has played for his national team. He also played for Leksands in Sweden and helped them to the SHL Final last season. So he has a lot of tools and just needs to fine tune his game.

“I think it’s just details in his game,” DeBoer said of what Bichsel needs. “He’s got really good instincts, he’s got good hands and vision, he’s a good passer. He just needs some details – when to be aggressive, when to live another day, those quick reads.”

Mix that with elements of size and intimidation, and it all looks good for Bichsel.

“You’re going to pay a price if you’re going to come down his side of the ice or if you’re going to be in front of the net with him defending it,” DeBoer said. “He’s a little bit of a throwback that way, because the physicality comes naturally to him. You don’t have to push him into it. That’s a great asset to have.”

Bichsel said he’s ready to take the next step by participating in a playoff race.

”It’s the time of the year when all of the battles are played,” Bichsel said. “It’s great hockey and it should be a lot of fun. It’s going to be intense games.”

Key Numbers 🔢

27.1 percent

New Jersey ranks fifth on the power play at 27.1 percent. Dallas leads the NHL in penalty killing at 85.2 percent.

2.52

New Jersey ranks second in road GAA at 2.52. The Devils have the eighth best road record at 18-13-2.

16.6

According to the NHL, the Stars have more official giveaways than any other team in the league at 16.6 per game.

He Said It 📢

“I think we knew that coming in, I think we have been for the last couple of years. But, if we’re going to win, it’s not going to be scoring four or five goals a game. We all know what playoff hockey looks like – it looks like 2-2 or 2-1 with an empty-netter, I know we can score but it’s the other side that we need to keep in a good spot.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer when asked about the team leading the NHL in scoring since Jan. 1 at 3.7 goals per game. Dallas ranked third last season at 3.59 and seventh the year before at 3.43. The Stars currently rank fourth in GAA at 2.57. They were eighth last year at 2.83 and third the year before at 2.62

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
March 6
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Edmonton Oilers
March 8
9:00 PM CT
Rogers Place
Vancouver Canucks 
March 9
8:00 PM CT
Rogers Arena

Related Content

3/3/25 Practice: Pete DeBoer

STL@DAL Postgame: Wyatt Johnston

STL@DAL Postgame: Jake Oettinger

STL@DAL Postgame: Mason Marchment

STL@DAL Postgame: Pete DeBoer

STL at DAL | Recap

STL@DAL: Johnston has a hat trick against the Blues

Heika’s Take: Johnston’s hat trick helps Stars “find a way” in win over Blues

Roope Hintz named NHL's Second Star of the Week

News Feed

Roope Hintz named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Heika’s Take: Johnston’s hat trick helps Stars “find a way” in win over Blues

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blues

Heika’s Take: Stankoven shines as Stars rout Kings in return to home ice

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kings

Dallas Stars to host annual Pride Night on Tuesday, March 4 vs. New Jersey Devils

Heika’s Take: Stars can’t find tying goal late in back-and-forth loss to Blue Jackets

Game Day Guide: Stars at Blue Jackets

Heika’s Take: Stars find another way to win behind Robertson’s hat trick

Game Day Guide: Stars at Islanders

Heika’s Take: DeSmith shines as Stars exit break with 4-2 win over Devils

Game Day Guide: Stars at Devils

A smashing success: Stars shine bright in 4 Nations as hockey takes center stage

Aiming to take the next step: Cody Ceci excited to join Stars in Cup pursuit

Dallas Stars to celebrate Black History Night on Friday, Feb. 28

Instant impact: Mikael Granlund finding consistent success on ice amid crazy past few weeks

A secret weapon: Inside Misha Donskov’s important role with Stars, Team Canada

Finn fitting in: How Granlund’s versatility, connections aid Stars’ Stanley Cup push