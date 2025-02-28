Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kings

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Los Angeles

2425 GDG 2.28 vs LAK
By Stars Staff
When: Friday, February 28 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

2425BlackHistoryNight_French75CollabGraphics_2568x1444
Dallas Stars
Los Angeles Kings
Record
37-19-2 (20-7-1 Home)
31-17-8 (12-14-5 Away)
Rank
76 Points (2nd in Central)
70 Points (3rd in Pacific)
Power Play
20.2% (35-for-173)
15.2% (20-for-132)
Penalty Kill
85.2% (132-for-155)
81.8% (130-for-159)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
5-3-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Los Angeles Kings Friday night for the third and final time this season. Entering Friday's match, the Stars are 37-19-2 while the Kings are 31-17-8.
  • Dallas is 124-81-44 all-time vs. Los Angeles, including a 73-35-16 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in 10 of their last 13 contests against the Kings (9-3-1). Dallas has also recorded wins in their last five games played at American Airlines Center (5-0-0) vs. Los Angeles.
  • Forward Evgenii Dadonov has five points (2-3—5) in his last five games against Los Angeles, dating back to March 19, 2022. In all, Dadonov has totaled 12 points (5-7—12) in 14 career games vs. the Kings.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has 13 points (5-8—13) in 10 career games against the Kings. He has recorded a point in all but two of the games he has played against Los Angeles. Robertson’s 1.30 points per game against the Kings is the second-best mark in the NHL among players to have played Los Angeles at least five times.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jamie Benn (1-2—3, 3 GP)

Jamie Benn (17-23—40, 51 GP)

Matt Duchene (12-17—29, 36 GP)

Tyler Seguin (12-14—26, 29 GP)

Mikael Granlund (7-14—21, 33 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Mavrik Bourque enters Friday's game riding a six-game point streak dating back to Feb. 2 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. A goal or an assist on Friday would give him points in seven consecutive games for the first time in his career. Bourque has totaled 12 points (6-6—12) since Jan. 1, which is five points better than the seven he had from the start of the regular season through Dec. 31. His 11 points since Jan. 1 were tied for fourth among all NHL rookies entering play Thursday.

Kings forward Quinton Byfield has registered 11 points (0-11—11) over his last seven games and leads the league in assists (11) in the month of February. Byfield tallied his first career four-point game (0-4—4) on Feb. 24 vs. Vegas becoming the third Kings player age 22 or younger to do so over the last 10 years and is also the fifth Kings player to have four assists in one game at that age, according to NHL Stats.

First Shift 🏒

The trains, planes and bus rides of certain Stars personnel for the month of February has been downright wacky.

Dallas opened the month with one home game followed by a three-game road trip through California. At the conclusion of the trip, a small posse immediately headed to Montreal to participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off. After the final game of the tournament on Thursday in Boston, the Stars returned to regular-season play up north in New Jersey, followed by games on Long Island and in Columbus. So, after last playing at American Airlines Center on Feb. 2, the lads in Victory Green will finally return to home ice on Friday, the 28th.

That’s tough on the fans, but consider that Jake Oettinger, Pete DeBoer, Jim Nill and Misha Donskov slept in their own beds for the first time in nearly four weeks on Wednesday morning after returning from Columbus. Thomas Harley, Esa Lindell, Roope Hintz and Granlund are also still getting reacquainted with their own homes.

“I’m just happy to catch my breath, get my life together, do laundry, stuff like that,” Oettinger said. “I like a routine, so I’m happy.”

The Stars have a chance to find that routine again this week. After one of the craziest seasons in recent history to date – including a trip to Finland and several key injuries – Dallas now gets to prepare for the stretch run. Sure, the trade deadline is next Friday, but the rest of it all seems pretty normal. The Stars play the next four at home, where they are 20-7-1 this season. That time should include plenty of practice, which also has been rare this season.

“It’s nice to be back with our group,” DeBoer said after practice on Thursday in Frisco. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been on the practice ice.”

Dallas didn’t even have morning skates before games against the Devils and Islanders, so this really was a good reset. Granlund was particularly hit by all of this travel. The versatile forward was acquired by the Stars on Feb. 1, made his Stars debut at AAC on Feb. 2, went on the road trip to California, joined Team Finland for the 4 Nations Face-Off and then met the Stars in New Jersey. Thursday was just his fourth day in the metroplex since the trade.

“It’s been a while since I have been here and I was only here for 24 hours at that time,” Granlund said. “So it’s good to be here and get everything settled.”

The Stars have been a model of smart play and efficiency this season, which is a big reason they rank third in the NHL at 37-19-2. However, they were scrambly and chaotic at times in all three games coming out of the break, and they want to rectify that. Dallas won the first two games on the strength of good goaltending and special teams play. They lost the game on Tuesday in Columbus because of too many mistakes and bad decisions.

“Our game, I think, has been really solid for a while here, and I want to keep it there,” DeBoer said of the opportunity to fix a few things in the next week. “I was a little disappointed in our third night. I knew we would be off a little bit, but I still thought there was a chance to get points there if we were a little bit sharper and a little bit smarter. We have played a mature game in that situation for most of the year, and I thought we were a little immature, which is something we addressed today.”

Harley said the team has a quiet confidence that should help.

“That road trip was a little helter-skelter, but practice always seems to straighten things out for us,” he said. “We’re a veteran team, so we’ll get it back.”

That task begins on Friday against a Kings team on a 5-0-2 hot streak.

Key Numbers 🔢

12-14-5

The Kings have the best home record in the league at 19-3-3, but have struggled on the road at 12-14-5.

52.7 percent

The Kings rank fifth in SAT (shot attempt differential), a stat that measures puck possession. Dallas ranks 10th at 50.9 percent.

34

Los Angeles allows the fewest first period goals at 34. Dallas ranks sixth in first period scoring at 59 goals.

He Said It 📢

“I like to think it’s a coming out party for Thomas. We all know how good he is, but I don’t think the hockey world realized the level he can play at. And when you look at the situations he was put in and the way he answered the bell, that was even more impressive. I think he’s come back a more confident player. He’s got a little more swagger, and he should.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer, who coached Harley on Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
March 2
5:00 PM CT
American AIrlines Center
March 4
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
March 6
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center

