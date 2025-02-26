Heika’s Take: Stars can’t find tying goal late in back-and-forth loss to Blue Jackets

The Stars came out of the 4 Nations break and faced a significant task. With no practice time for players and coaches that participated in the tournament – including DeBoer, Thomas Harley, Jake Oettinger, Roope Hintz, Esa Lindell and Mikael Granlund – Dallas played on consecutive nights at the Devils and at the Islanders. They then flew to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. All three teams are scrapping for a potential playoff spot out East, and all three gave the Stars everything they could handle. Dallas won against the Devils and the Islanders, but seemed to hit a wall on Tuesday.