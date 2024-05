Players To Watch 👀

Forward Matt Duchene scored the series-clinching goal (1-0--1) in double-overtime in Game 6 against Colorado. Duchene became the fourth player in franchise history to score the series-clinching goal in a game that required multiple overtimes. The goal marked his third career game-winning goal in a game that required multiple overtimes, tying Petr Sykora for the most in NHL history. The 33-year-old shares fifth on the club with six points (2-4--6) in 13 games in the 2024 postseason, including four points (1-3--4) in the Second Round Series vs. Colorado.