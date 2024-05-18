Dutched down in Denver: How Matt Duchene's hockey career came full circle in Game 6

“I looked at the monitor beside the bench and looked at the minutes, and our top forwards were 10 minutes less than their top forwards,” Duchene said. “I remember yelling down the bench halfway through the first OT, 'The longer this goes, the more it benefits us.' That’s our strength, and it’s been our strength since day one. That’s the way this team is built, but it doesn’t work if guys don’t buy in. Guys have had to take lesser roles at times. When guys are hot, they play more and get more opportunities. When guys are cold, they have to take a little bit of a back seat and be more of a supporting character and a good teammate. Every single guy has done that this year. It’s adding up to success.”