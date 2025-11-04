Game Day Guide: Stars vs Oilers

View the latest information on the matchup against Edmonton, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

Home
By Stars Staff

When: Tuesday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN+, HULU

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Edmonton Oilers
Record
6-3-3 (3-2-1 Home)
6-4-3 (2-4-1 Away)
Rank
15 Points (4th in Central)
15 Points (3rd in Pacific)
Power Play
31.7% (13-for-41)
33.3% (12-for-36)
Penalty Kill
72.2% (26-for-36)
80.7% (25-for-31)
Last 10 Games
4-3-3
4-4-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night for the first of three games this season. The two teams will face each other again Nov. 25 in Edmonton and March 12 in Dallas.
  • Dallas is 81-49-23 all-time vs. Edmonton, including a 46-20-11 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have recorded points in five of their last six matchups against the Oilers dating back to Nov. 2, 2023 (4-1-1). Dallas has also earned points in their last three games played vs. Edmonton at American Airlines Center (2-0-1), outscoring the Oilers 12-5 during that span.
  • Forward Jason Robertson enters Tuesday's contest riding a four-game point streak against the Oilers, earning seven points (4-3—7) during that span, including registering a hat trick in his last game played against them on March 26, 2025. In all, Robertson has totaled 17 points (8-9—17) in 12 career games vs. Edmonton. His 1.42 points per game against the Oilers ranks third among active NHL skaters who have played Edmonton at least five times in their career.
  • Defenseman Thomas Harley currently rides a two-game point streak (0-3—3) against the Oilers. Both Harley and Adam Boqvist (NYI) carry a 1.00 points per game average vs. Edmonton, leading all active NHL blueliners with more than five games played against the Oilers. In all, Harley has totaled six points (1-5—6) in six career games vs. Edmonton.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (4-3—7, 4 GP)
Matt Duchene (15-30—45, 48 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (1-4—5, 4 GP)
Jamie Benn (25-19—44, 46 GP)
Thomas Harley (0-3—3, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (12-15—27, 30 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (2-0—2, 2 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (9-12—21, 22 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Justin Hryckowian scored his first career NHL goal on Saturday against the Panthers, making him the 17th Stars skater to score a goal for Dallas this season. Entering play Monday, only the Edmonton Oilers (18) had more unique goal scorers than the Stars this year. His five penalties drawn this season are tied for second among all active NHL rookies. Hryckowian ranks first in penalties drawn per 60 minutes (2.81) and fifth in both face-off win percentage (52.9%) and hits per 60 minutes (9.54) among Stars skaters with more than three games played this season. Tuesday's matchup will mark as Hyrckowian's first career NHL game vs. Edmonton.

Oilers forward Connor McDavid leads Edmonton in scoring (3-14—17) and points per game (1.31) this season. Since making his debut in 2015, he ranks first among all NHL skaters in total points (364-735—1,099), assists (735), game-winning goals (72), points per game (1.52), even-strength scoring (268-441—709) and power-play scoring (88-284—372). In his career against Dallas, McDavid has recorded 32 points (12-20—32) in 23 games played. His 32 career points against the Stars top Edmonton skaters while also carrying 1.39 points per game and a plus-minus rating of +7. He enters Tuesday's contest with three points (1-2—3) in his last two games vs. Dallas.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars get a double-whammy of a rivalry game on Tuesday night.

Not only are they facing an Edmonton Oilers team that has knocked them out of the past two playoffs, but they also will be going against a squad that new head coach Glen Gulutzan coached for the past seven seasons.

“It’s going to be a fun game,” Gulutzan said. “You spend seven years in a place, you’ve got good connections with people. I’m a people person, so you’ve got good friends there, and you always want to beat your friends.”

Gulutzan was an assistant coach with the Oilers, but took the head coaching job with the Stars in the summer. He is off to a 6-3-3 start this season and is patching up an injury-ravaged lineup pretty much every day.

Edmonton, who Gulutzan helped lead to the past two Stanley Cup Finals, enters at 6-5-3 after losing to the Blues on Monday night. The Oilers beat the Stars in six games in 2024 and in five games last season. Both series were intense and helped brew a heated rivalry between the two clubs.

“The last two years coming up short in the Western Conference Finals, it just reminds us that we need to come in and play hard if we want to beat these guys,” said defenseman Alexander Petrovic, a native of Edmonton.

As for Gulutzan, Petrovic said the players know what this game means.

“It’s going to be a big night,” Petrovic said. “We’re going to definitely battle hard for him.”

The Stars have been battling hard, but they have definitely been undermanned. Dallas has been without captain Benn (collapsed lung) since early in the preseason, and have missed Duchene and Roope Hintz in the past few weeks. Neither is expected to play against Edmonton. Jake Oettinger and his wife welcomed a baby on Sunday, so he didn’t practice Monday and is not expected to start against the Oilers.

The Stars have had to play a simplified brand of hockey in recent games, but they were able to scratch two points out of losses in Tampa Bay (overtime) and Florida (shootout) and are getting good play from several depth forwards.

Gulutzan said this is a good test to see if they can build on their defensive play and hopefully create more goals.

“That’s the theory – is that you dig in defensively and then when you are able to make more plays and have more fluidity in your game and you still have that defensive backbone that you have developed out of necessity, then you can springboard a little bit,” he said. “This could help us in the long run, because we’re scratching and clawing for everything we can get right now, and when you start to bring people back who can help you offensively, you might be better for it.”

And taking that test against the Oilers is a good thing.

“It’s a good test,” said forward Adam Erne. “We’re building in the right direction, getting points out of games that are tough to get on the road, but we have to find a way to get two.”

Key Numbers 🔢

24.8

Edmonton ranks second in fewest shots allowed on goal per game at 24.8. Dallas ranks 26th in shots on goal per game at 26.0.

17.1

Edmonton ranks 31st in hits per game at 17.1. Dallas ranks ninth at 22.7.

100 percent

Seguin was 100 percent (9-for-9) in faceoffs on Saturday against Florida, including two big wins in overtime.

He Said It 📢

“We’re actually good in the `O’ zone when we’re there. We’re actually getting really good in the `D’ zone, because we’re there too much.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on his team’s low goals against average in recent games

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Anaheim Ducks
November 6
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Nashville Predators
November 8
2:30 p.m.
Bridgestone Arena
Seattle Kraken
November 9
6:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center

