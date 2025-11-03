Dallas Stars to be home team for the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium

“Our organization is thrilled to have the opportunity to host the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium,” Dallas Stars Owner and Governor Tom Gaglardi said. “Five years ago, the 2020 NHL Winter Classic was a celebration of the growth and success of hockey in the Lone Star State, which was the third-highest attended Outdoor Game in League history. We have no doubt that our upcoming Stadium Series game will be met with the same enthusiasm and passion from our fanbase. We would like to thank NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones and the entire Jones family for their support in making this game a reality. AT&T Stadium is one of the premier entertainment venues in the world and is the perfect place to host our next outdoor game.”