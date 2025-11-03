Dallas Stars to be home team for the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON, Texas (Nov. 3, 2025) – The Dallas Stars will play in the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, on Saturday, February 20. The game will begin at 7 p.m. CT and be broadcast on ABC. The Stars’ opponent will be announced at a later date.
“Hosting the NHL Stadium Series with the Dallas Stars is another great example of the vision we’ve always had for what AT&T Stadium could be beyond football,” said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. “The game will be another proud moment for us and being able to provide a world class fan and team experience in partnership with two outstanding organizations, the NHL and the Stars, will be very special.”
“Our organization is thrilled to have the opportunity to host the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium,” Dallas Stars Owner and Governor Tom Gaglardi said. “Five years ago, the 2020 NHL Winter Classic was a celebration of the growth and success of hockey in the Lone Star State, which was the third-highest attended Outdoor Game in League history. We have no doubt that our upcoming Stadium Series game will be met with the same enthusiasm and passion from our fanbase. We would like to thank NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones and the entire Jones family for their support in making this game a reality. AT&T Stadium is one of the premier entertainment venues in the world and is the perfect place to host our next outdoor game.”
This marks the second time the Stars and the state of Texas will serve as hosts of an NHL outdoor game. The Stars defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 before a sold-out crowd of 85,630 at the Cotton Bowl in the 2020 NHL Winter Classic. A complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games can be found here.
Additional details about the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, including ticketing information will be announced when available. Fans can sign up for news and updates here.