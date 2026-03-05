One of the small annoyances of covering the Stars for 30-something years has been the fact that the franchise win streak was so darned puny for so long.
Streaking Stars: Current win streak provides refreshing perspective for Dallas
With the win streak now at a record 10 straight, it’s a good time to think on both where the Stars have come from and where they’re headed
I mean, seven games? Seriously?
Since the Stars moved to Texas in 1993, they have the second-best record in the league. Better than Boston, better than Colorado, better than Pittsburgh. Only the Red Wings have been more successful in that span. And you tell me the best they were able to do in consecutive victories was seven (okay, it went to eight two seasons ago). That was the worst “best” run in the league.
The expansion Seattle Kraken have already hit nine just five seasons into their history, the Vegas Golden Knights have 10 and the Anaheim Ducks have 11. Heck, the Columbus Blue Jackets have one of the league’s best at 16 consecutive wins, and they’re also one of the newest teams. That was a bit of a one-time run, but these types of things should have happened to the Stars with all of the chances they have had.
To be fair, this franchise has had eight seven-game streaks, and many of those could have gone much longer if not for one or two losses. Heck, Pete DeBoer’s team had two seven-game win streaks just last season. But that’s what has made this so frustrating. Why couldn’t the team get on a run that befits the provenance of one of the NHL’s best organizations?
That’s one reason this recent run is kind of fun. Not only does Dallas move out of last place and now is ahead of five other franchises, but it is doing it in a way that befits some great memories.
This 10-game win streak straddles around the Olympic Break. It has been constructed recently with Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz and Radek Faksa out of the lineup. It has been an effort built by the entire team. And it has been the result of a coaching staff getting its first try in Dallas.
Glen Gulutzan will tell you he walked into a great situation, taking over a team that had won six playoff series in the previous three seasons and was getting its first full season of Rantanen. Still, every season is a challenge, and the new whiteboard room found that out when they returned from the Christmas Break on a 2-6-4 skid.
That stretch created a little doubt in the team and actually forced some changes that are being seen today. A squad that wasn’t focused much on puck possession started to take care of the details of the game. Shots on goal against went from more than 27 per game to about 20. Physicality ramped up, and the result was not so much nightly brawls but skirmishes that resulted in won puck battles and more movement into the offensive zone.
Matt Duchene, who has been on a tear with 8 goals and 9 assists for 17 points in the 10-game run, said the best part of the changes has been that they are not cautious, but aggressive.
“I like the fact that we’re playing our game and winning battles and that’s putting the puck in the offensive zone,” said Duchene. “By playing a simple game, we’re controlling things and keeping the pressure up all game.”
Gulutzan is putting his stamp on this team, and we’re seeing that in this run. The Stars aren’t getting outhit like they were earlier in the season, they aren’t tiptoeing into games. Instead, they are playing with a tangible confidence that spreads throughout the lineup.
The Duchene line with Jamie Benn and Sam Steel has taken pressure off the Wyatt Johnston line with Jason Robertson and Mavrik Bourque. Likewise, the bottom six of Justin Hryckowian, Adam Erne, Nathan Bastian, Oskar Bäck, Arttu Hyry and Colin Blackwell have been hungry in taking advantage of the opportunity created by the injuries.
In short, this team is growing and developing right before our eyes. Robertson and Lian Bichsel have shown improved skating and footwork after sessions with the team’s skill coaches and Sports Sciences Department. The power play under new assistant coach Neil Graham is showing it can adjust and adapt and score against pretty much anyone. They have scored a power play goal in six straight games, and that’s certainly contributing to the run.
Which brings us back to the winning streak. It can end at any moment - we have seen that in the past – and the upcoming schedule will make it hard to push this further. The top team in the NHL will be in Dallas on Friday as the Avalanche and Stars face off in a titanic tilt. That will be followed by a stretch that includes games against Vegas, Edmonton, Detroit, Utah, Colorado (again) and Minnesota.
Talk about a good reminder that the playoffs are just around the corner.
And that, of course, is the whole point of the season. Dallas wants to very much get past the Western Conference Final and get a shot at winning it all. That’s the reason the new coaching staff is here. That’s the reason the roster has been shuffled a little. That’s the reason you’re so nervous right now.
But if we can get a more respectable franchise win streak in the process, and brush away a slight annoyance, well that’s just an added bonus.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.