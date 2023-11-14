News Feed

Call to the Hall: Reminiscing on Ken Hitchcock and a golden age of Dallas Stars hockey

DALLAS STARS TO HOST ANNUAL HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT ON MONDAY, NOV. 20

Heika’s Take: Power play surge helps Stars bury Wild to complete road trip sweep

First Shift: Dallas Stars renew bad blood with Minnesota Wild

Heika’s Take: Stars play “best road game of the year”

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild 111223

First Shift: Dallas Stars kick off divisional weekend against surging Winnipeg Jets club

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets 111123

One month in: Dallas Stars’ offseason additions getting settled, finding way with new group

Heika’s Take: Reinforcements help Dallas Stars roll against Columbus Blue Jackets

First Shift: Dallas Stars seek balance, consistency as road trip opens with Columbus Blue Jackets

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Columbus Blue Jackets 110923

Hey Heika: Taking stock of the first month of Dallas Stars hockey

Heika’s Take: Slow start and costly errors derail Dallas Stars’ comeback bid against Boston Bruins

First Shift: Special teams dilemma a central focus as Dallas Stars host Boston Bruins

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Boston Bruins 110623

Heika’s Take: Thatcher Demko was key cog in Dallas Stars’ second regulation loss

First Shift: Top line continues to be critical piece to Dallas Stars’ puzzle

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Coyotes

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1699909731436
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 15: Dallas Stars vs Arizona Coyotes

WhenTuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TVBally Sports Southwest Extra

RadioThe Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets and Parking: View seats and purchase parking

Group Theme Night: Scout Night

Dallas Stars
Arizona Coyotes
Record

10-3-1 (3-2-0 Home)

7-6-1 (3-4-1 Away)

Rank

21 Points (1st Central)

15 Points (5th Central)

Power Play

20.0% (9-for-45)

29.1% (16-for-55)

Penalty Kill

91.8% (45-for-49)

75.5% (40-for-53)

Last 10 Games
7-3-0
5-4-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday night at American Airlines Center for the first of three meetings between the clubs this season. Last season, the Stars swept the season series (4-0-0) against the Coyotes, outscoring them 20-6 through four games.
  • The Stars have won eight of their last 10 games against the Coyotes (8-1-1), contributing to a record of 17-2-1 over their last 20 meetings.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has earned nine points (3-6--9) in his last five games against Arizona, including four points (1-3--4) in a 5-2 Stars victory on March 31. Robertson has earned at least a point in seven of his eight career games against the Coyotes for a total of 12 points (4-8--12).
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has tallied points (2-7--9) in each of his last six games against the Coyotes, including a three-point performance (0-3--3) in his most recent game against them. He has recorded 13 points (2-11--13) in 13 career games against Arizona with seven points (2-5--7) in seven games at home.
  • Goaltender Scott Wedgewood has appeared in two games against the Coyotes, posting a 1-0-1 record with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Prior to being acquired by the Stars, Wedgewood played 46 games for the Coyotes, earning a 51-21-6 record, a 3.28 GAA and a .904 SV%.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Matt Duchene (3-8--11, 8 GP)

Joe Pavelski

(32-30--62, 78 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (2-7--9, 6 GP)

Jamie Benn (19-19--38, 46 GP)

Jason Robertson (3-6--9, 5 GP)

Matt Duchene (14-17--31, 38 GP)

Roope Hintz (2-3--5, 3 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston recorded goals on both the power play and penalty kill in a three-point performance (2-1--3) Sunday night in Minnesota. Having tallied another shorthanded goal in consecutive games, Johnston now shares second in the league with two shorthanded markers on the season. He has also recorded consecutive multi-point performances for the first time in his career with five points (3-2--5) in his last two games, and he shares the lead among Stars skaters with four multi-point performances this season. The 20-year-old leads Dallas with seven goals and shares the team lead with 13 points (7-6--13) through 14 games this season.

