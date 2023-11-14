Game Day Guide: Stars vs Coyotes

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston recorded goals on both the power play and penalty kill in a three-point performance (2-1--3) Sunday night in Minnesota. Having tallied another shorthanded goal in consecutive games, Johnston now shares second in the league with two shorthanded markers on the season. He has also recorded consecutive multi-point performances for the first time in his career with five points (3-2--5) in his last two games, and he shares the lead among Stars skaters with four multi-point performances this season. The 20-year-old leads Dallas with seven goals and shares the team lead with 13 points (7-6--13) through 14 games this season.