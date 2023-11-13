Heika’s Take: Power play surge helps Stars bury Wild to complete road trip sweep

That’s the key for the Stars, who just got through one of the toughest parts of the schedule and now return home for five straight at American Airlines Center. Dallas had been winning games, but not getting complete efforts. They were starting slow or losing faceoff battles or not getting power play goals. But on Sunday, they started on time and really controlled the first 10 minutes of the game. The Stars were given the man advantage 50 seconds into the game, and Pavelski took all of six seconds to score. The first power play unit clicked right off the bat, and it sure looked like Dallas would have its first intermission lead of the season.