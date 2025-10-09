Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Winnipeg

GDG_100925_16X9
By Stars Staff

When: Thursday, October 9 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: Canada Life Centre

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: AT&T Discovery District

Dallas Stars
Winnipeg Jets
Record
0-0-0 (0-0-0 Away)
0-0-0 (0-0-0 Home)
Rank
0 Points (-- in Central)
0 Points (-- in Central)
Power Play
0.0% (0-for-0)
0.0% (0-for-0)
Penalty Kill
0.0% (0-for-0)
0.0% (0-for-0)
Last 10 Games
0-0-0
0-0-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night to open their 2025-26 season. The Jets held a 3-1 record against the Stars during the 2024-25 regular season. However, during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Stars eliminated the Jets in Game 6 of the Second Round, finishing the series 4-2.
  • Dallas is 33-22-5 all-time vs. Winnipeg, with a 14-13-3 mark on the road.
  • The Stars have earned points in five of their last 10 games against the Jets (4-5-1). Through those 10 games, Stars goaltenders hold a .896 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average.
  • Stars forward Tyler Seguin has collected 11 points (5-6—11) in his last 12 games against the Jets, dating back to December 5, 2019. Seguin also holds a plus-minus rating of +6 through his last 12 contests against Winnipeg. In his career, Seguin has totaled 54 points (29-25—54) in 51 games played against the Jets, averaging over a point a game (1.06).
  • Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger holds a 6-4-1 record in 11 career games against the Jets, with a .905 save percentage and 2.57 goals-against average.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
None

Tyler Seguin (29-25—54, 51 GP)

Jamie Benn (19-24—43, 49 GP)

Matt Duchene (17-19—36, 47 GP)

Mikko Rantanen (10-18—28, 31 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Jason Robertson led Dallas skaters in goals (35) during the 2024-25 season, while coming in third in assists (45) and points (80). Robertson has collected seven points (4-3—7) in his last 10 games against the Jets, dating back to November 8, 2022. During that span, Robertson has averaged 18:24 of on-ice time while also carrying a +3 plus-minus rating. Through 15 career games against Winnipeg, Robertson has recorded two three-point outings, including his first career hat-trick in a 4-3 OTW in Winnipeg on March 4, 2022.

Jets forward Kyle Connor led Winnipeg skaters in scoring during the 2024-25 season, earning 97 points (41-56—97). Among all active NHL skaters, Connor ranked seventh in points (97), tied for seventh in goals (41) and ninth in points-per-game (1.18). In 29 career games against Dallas, Connor has collected 29 points (14-15—29) with a plus-minus rating of +5.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars will jump right into the deep end of the pool on Thursday, playing the defending Presidents’ Trophy champions in Winnipeg to open the 2025-26 regular season.

The Jets went 56-22-4 last year, good for 116 points. Dallas finished fifth in the NHL at 50-26-6 with 106 points. That said, the Stars beat Winnipeg in six games in the Second Round of the playoffs, so that’s a pretty good memory to carry into this matchup.

“We know who the top teams are,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “I like it right now, we’ve got to get war tested.”

Gulutzan will be returning to head coaching after seven years as an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers. He said he’s excited about the prospect of running the bench again.

“I feel good, I’m excited to get going,” he said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been back there calling the shots, but I enjoy having this roster and the skillset of the players.”

The 54-year-old bench boss was 146-125-23 in four combined seasons with Dallas (2011-13) and Calgary (2016-18), so he definitely has head coaching experience. Plus, he has been running the Stars through the 2025 preseason and has a 5-1-0 record to show for it.

The Stars have new assistant coaches in Neil Graham and David Pelletier, and that group has been working through training camp to get both themselves and the players on the same page. While much of the roster is holding over from last season, players said they have to adjust to what the new coaching staff wants.

“We’ve got the game reps in and we’ve shook off that rust,” said Robertson. “We’re trying to progress throughout the season and minimize our mistakes and grow throughout the year. We’ll just keep learning throughout the year.”

The Stars will start the campaign without Benn (surgery to repair collapsed lung) and forward Oskar Bäck (lower body), both of whom are on IR. That opens the door for newly signed free agent Adam Erne and top prospect Justin Hryckowian as forwards who could get a shot to enter the lineup. The two were alternating on the fourth line at practice on Wednesday, while Gulutzan was shuffling the top three lines.

Sam Steel was on the left wing with Roope Hintz and Rantanen, Colin Blackwell was on the left wing with Duchene and Seguin, and Robertson was on the left wing with Wyatt Johnston and Mavrik Bourque.

“You want them to do some of the dirty work,” Gulutzan said of putting players like Steel and Blackwell with top skill guys. “Get pucks back, get to the net, be a bit of a retriever, keep things alive, and bring energy. But you have to have enough skill to do that in those top lines, and they both do.”

And doing that in a key Central Division matchup to start the season should be educational, for sure.

“It’s good to get right on the horse and play the Presidents’ Trophy winner in their building,” Robertson said. “It should be a good test.”

Key Numbers 🔢

6-4-1

Jake Oettinger is 6-4-1 in his career against the Jets with a 2.57 GAA and .905 save percentage.

.922

Winnipeg was first in the NHL in save percentage last season at .922. Dallas was fourth at .911.

28.9 percent

Winnipeg led the NHL in power play success last season at 28.9 percent. Dallas was fourth in penalty kill success at 82.0 percent.

He Said It 📢

“All a win does is buy you 24 hours of peace, really.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on what a win in the season opener would mean

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Colorado Avalanche
October 11
8:00 PM CT
Ball Arena
Minnesota Wild
October 14
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Vancouver Canucks
October 16
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center

