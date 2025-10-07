The Stars on Tuesday rewarded two veterans, and they hope both will bring a set of intangibles that can help the team this season.
Stars sign Adam Erne, keep Alexander Petrovic on NHL roster to start season
Following impressive showings by both in training camp, Dallas will take the veterans with them on the road to open the regular season
Dallas signed forward Adam Erne to a one-year, two-way contract after hosting him on a professional tryout in training camp. They also put defenseman Alexander Petrovic on the opening day roster after he spent much of the last four seasons with the Texas Stars in the AHL.
“It’s a great story,” said Stars coach Glen Gulutzan of Petrovic. “It’s a story of perseverance.”
Petrovic, 33, has been in the Stars organization since 2021. He played five games in the NHL and 58 in the AHL during the 2024-25 regular season. However, he was called up late in the year and played 17 of 18 playoff games in Dallas, including four of five against Gulutzan and the Edmonton Oilers.
“He’s earned it,” Gulutzan said. “He was in the league young, and then was out of it, and now has worked his way back in. He’s been tremendous with our young players down in Austin and now has got himself back in.”
Petrovic was drafted by Florida in the second round (36th overall) in 2010 and played parts of seven seasons with the Panthers. However, he slipped to the minors, was picked up by the Stars and has battled to get back into the NHL. In recent seasons, he has helped young players like Lian Bichsel mature and grow in the AHL, and that makes him even more valuable to the NHL team.
While he might be the seventh defenseman to start the season, Petrovic has proven how valuable he can be.
“It’s amazing, it’s good to be back,” Petrovic said. “It’s definitely a different feeling than coming in for the playoffs.”
Erne, 30, played 24 games with Edmonton two seasons ago while Gulutzan was an assistant coach. He has battled injuries in the past few years and is coming off hip surgery, but he was a second round pick (33rd overall) in 2013 and has 379 NHL games under his belt.
“He gives you some weight and some heaviness,” Gulutzan said. “He’s a big body that can play in heavy games. He knows his role and I know him from Edmonton. He’s got good character and fits in well.”
Erne is listed at 6-1, 212 pounds. Petrovic is listed at 6-5, 211 pounds. Both can provide the Stars with a little more muscle and grit. With Jamie Benn and Oskar Bäck out to start the season, Erne will likely play on the fourth line Thursday at Winnipeg.
“What I bring to the table is something this team needs…a little physical edge,” Erne said. “Being hard to play against, that’s what I plan to do.”
Erne said he feels great after the hip surgery and hopes to be an important player on a good team.
“I feel like I’m skating like I was when I was back in Tampa before the original injury,” Erne said. “I don’t think I realized how much it was affecting me. Now that it’s fixed, I just feel like I’m skating so much better.”
The Stars also made some moves to help with the salary cap, but the roster it will take to Winnipeg is pretty much what was expected. Benn is out for at least a month after surgery in late September to repair a collapsed lung, while Back is out for at least the first two games with a lower-body injury.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.