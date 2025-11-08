Game Day Guide: Stars at Predators

When: Saturday, November 8 at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Bridgestone Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Flips Patio Grill
View the latest information on the matchup against Nashville, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
Dallas Stars
Nashville Predators
Record
7-4-3 (3-1-2 Away)
5-7-4 (4-4-2 Home)
Rank
17 Points (4th in Central)
14 Points (6th in Central)
Power Play
34.0% (17-for-50)
14.3% (7-for-49)
Penalty Kill
70.5% (31-for-44)
82.0% (41-for-50)
Last 10 Games
4-3-3
3-5-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Matt Duchene (0-3—3, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (16-27—43, 68 GP)
Matt Duchene (14-26—40, 42 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (12-22—34, 30 GP)
Tyler Seguin (12-17—29, 47 GP)
Stars forward Wyatt Johnston had three points (2-1—3) on Thursday against the Ducks and has now registered three-point efforts in consecutive games after notching three assists against the Oilers on Tuesday. It marks the first time in his career that he has recorded consecutive three-point games. Both of Johnston’s goals against Anaheim came on the power play, marking the second time in his career that he has had multiple power-play goals in the same game, after scoring three on March 2, 2025 against the St. Louis Blues. He has totaled 17 points (9-8—17) in Dallas’ first 14 games played of the season and enters Saturday's game ranked second on the team in scoring. Entering play Friday, he was tied for eighth in the NHL with nine goals and tied for the league lead in power-play goals. In his career against Nashville, Johnston has totaled nine points (6-3—9) in 13 games, including tallying the game-tying goal in Dallas' 3-2 win against the Predators on Oct. 26.
Predators forward Filip Forsberg leads Nashville skaters in total points this season with 12 points (6-6—12) and is tied for the team-lead in goals (6). In 14 seasons with Nashville, Forsberg is the franchise leader in goals (324) and ranks second in career assists (369) and total points (324-369—693). In his career against Dallas, Forsberg has 34 points (16-18—34) in 47 games. He enters Saturday's contest riding a three-game point streak against the Stars, earning four points (0-4—4) during that span.
Johnston is on a roll.
The versatile forward has 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) in his past three games and leads the team with 9 goals on the season. He is second behind Rantanen with 17 points in 14 games.
That might seem strange for a player who is just 22, but Johnston is a special player. He started in the NHL at age 19 and already has 260 regular season games under his belt. He’s on pace to beat last year’s career high of 71 points, and he has been indispensable with both Duchene and Roope Hintz missing recent games with injuries.
“When you play the top teams and you notice a young player like that playing up against the other top players, it’s just a tremendous sign,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said after the team went 1-0-2 against Tampa Bay, Florida and Edmonton. “We’ve played the Stanley Cup champions and the runners-up in the last couple of games, and I thought he stood out in a real good way.”
Johnston is establishing himself. He has started a new contract that averages $8.4 million per year, and there is some pressure that comes with that. But Johnston has handled things well.
“I see him train and work in the offseason, honestly,” teammate Seguin said. “I skate with him in Toronto, and he still has that kid in him that he’s on the ice every day. If he’s not practicing, he’s probably playing in a beer league with buddies or something. He just loves the game. He works hard. He’s got a great head on his shoulders, and he loves the big ones.”
Johnston was given a nice head start when he lived with veteran Joe Pavelski and his family for his first two NHL seasons. In that time, he was able to not only process how Pavelski lived off the ice, but also what he did on it. The veteran forward was a master at tipping pucks, and Johnston has sort of taken over that mantle. On his second goal Thursday, he was in front of the net on a power play and got the deflection.
“That’s always been a staple here,” Johnston said. “That started with Pav and I think that’s something he passed on to all of us. A lot of us played with him for a while and we all got to see how valuable that can be.”
Johnston is an astute player, and he picks things up quickly. In addition to having some good teachers, he also has been a great student, and that’s one of the reasons he’s on a roll right now.
“He has that one thing we’re talking about, his hockey IQ - and he’s got the skill level to do it,” Gulutzan said. “But for me, with him, it’s just his competitiveness in his battle level, and his sense. I talk with a lot of hockey coaches over the years, and if you’ve got an NHL-type player, give me competitiveness and give me sense. I’ll take that all day long, and that’s what he has.”
2.44
Nashville ranks 30th in scoring at 2.44 goals per game. Dallas ranks 22nd in goals against at 3.21.
17.0
Dallas ranks second in blocked shots per game at 17.0. Nashville ranks 31st at 11.8.
42.4 percent
Dallas ranks last in SAT (shot attempt differential) percentage at 42.4 percent.
“We let them come back in, and they pushed back. I know for myself, No. 1 center, and I just turn the puck over everywhere and can’t make a six-foot pass to save my life. We’re not going to have much success if I’m playing pathetic like that. I don’t know the answer. I’ve had one good year in my career. I don’t have any answers, that’s for sure.”
-Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly after a 3-1 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.