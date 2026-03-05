The Stars got bigger on the blue line on Wednesday and head coach Glen Gulutzan may have received a few more degrees of physicality that he’s been seeking.
Stars take first swing at trade deadline, acquire Tyler Myers from Vancouver
The native Texan and longtime NHL veteran brings size, confidence and plenty of experience to a deep Dallas blue line
Getting a jump on Friday’s NHL Trade Deadline, Dallas sent two draft picks (a second in 2027 and a fourth in 2029) to Vancouver for hulking defenseman Tyler Myers. The veteran of 1,123 games is listed at 6-8, 229 pounds and adds to an already big defense corps for the Stars.
“He’s very effective, rangy and a good penalty killer,” Gulutzan said Wednesday. “He’s a hard guy to play against, especially come playoff time. I’ve heard nothing but good things about him, so we’re excited to get him here.”
Myers has a no-movement clause in his contract, so he was able to direct where he might land. In his seventh season with the Canucks, who currently have the worst record in the league, Myers said he knew a trade was possible, and said Dallas gives him a great option at age 36.
"When we found out they had some mutual interest, we pushed hard to get it done," Myers said Wednesday.
In addition to his size, Myers also is right-handed. That gives Gulutzan and assistant coach Alain Nasreddine the option of playing him beside either lefty Thomas Harley or Lian Bichsel. Those are enticing options.
"His ability to play on the right side will give us an added element of flexibility on the blueline,” general manager Jim Nill said. “We would like to welcome Tyler [Myers] and his family to Dallas."
Myers was born in Houston and will become the first Texas native to play for the Stars. His father was in the oil business and took Myers to some Houston Aeros games as a youth. Myers got hooked and started playing youth hockey in Texas, even visiting StarCenters in Dallas to play games. However, he moved to Calgary when he was 10 and his career took off from there.
He played junior hockey in Kelowna with Stars captain Jamie Benn and the two were members of a WHL championship team in 2008-09. Myers was drafted 12th overall by Buffalo in 2008 and won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2010. He said he has fond memories of playing alongside Benn. He also was teammates with goalie Casey DeSmith while in Vancouver, so that will be another friendly face in the dressing room.
Gulutzan took over as head coach this year after seven seasons as an assistant coach in Edmonton, so he has seen Myers quite a bit in the Pacific Division.
“We saw him in the regular season and the playoffs, so I know a lot about him,” Gulutzan said. “I think he’ll fit right in.”
The Stars have had their ups and downs this season but are rounding into shape very well right now. They have the second-best record in the NHL and are in the middle of a franchise record 10-game winning streak.
Gulutzan has pushed “one degree more” to get more physicality and battle, and it has paid off during the streak. The Stars were allowing 27 shots on goal per game before this recent run and are allowing just 20.9 in the past 10 games.
“It’s just a commitment to playing the right way,” said Matt Duchene. “I think we’re all doing that.”
For Myers, this is a great chance to play big games. He’s stepping into a top roster that could be on a collision course to play Minnesota or Colorado (or both) in the playoffs.
"I know how good of a team Dallas already is, and for me, I'm just coming in to work as hard as I can and help in any way,” Myers said. “We feel very fortunate to be able to join a team like this and definitely not going to take it for granted."
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.