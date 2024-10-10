Game Day Guide: Stars at Predators

Key Numbers 🔢

231

Jason Robertson led the Stars with 231 shots on goal last season and had 29 goals among 80 points. Robertson took 313 shots on goal the year before and led the Stars with 46 goals among 109 points.

.921

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger is 5-2-2 in his career against Nashville with a 2.17 GAA and .921 save percentage. In his career against the Central Division, Oettinger is 35-9-4 with a 2.25 GAA and .922 save percentage.

26-10-5

Dallas had the best road record in the NHL at 26-10-5 last season, which was also a franchise record.