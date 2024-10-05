Preseason, positive omens, and organizational depth

As for the “depth” depth, well that’s good too. Dallas has 12 forward spots filled when healthy. That means the Stars will likely carry one extra forward. In the past, that forward was often a veteran who couldn’t go to the minors. This season, all the extra bodies are on two-way contracts, and many of those faces are new to the organization. AHL regulars like Matej Blumel, 24, and Oskar Bäck, 24, are in the battle, but so are Kole Lind, 25, and Arttu Hyry, 23. Lind had 65 points (17 goals, 48 assists) in 69 games with Coachella Valley last season, while Hyry had 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in 55 games in the Finnish Elite League. That fits in well with head coach Pete DeBoer’s philosophy that he wants scoring from every line, and it also means these players can rotate down to the AHL, work on their scoring there and rotate back up.